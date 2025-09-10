Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Murder

"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

There are so many lovely tributes on social media tonight to Charlie Kirk. People speaking of what a fine, upstanding man Kirk was and telling of his love for Jesus. He clearly had a beautiful testimony. On the other hand, are angry, bitter people lashing out at Kirk. Take a man whose handle is 'blackknight10k'. Usually, Twitchy wouldn't cover someone that is not in media or the public eye, but believe it or not, 'blackknight' is. He has over 200k followers and a marginally successful podcast. 

What a prince. He then went on to retweet some of his fellow travelers. Losers, all. 

'Blackknight' is also very mad at math. Out of all these instances, only one could possibly be attributed to a right wing criminal so clearly he doesn't understand percentages. 

They won't be nearly as polite. 

That goes to show how many dumb people there are in the world. 

Then, they'll tweet about. it. 

Truer words have not been spoken.

So understandable. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

