Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Murder

There are so many lovely tributes on social media tonight to Charlie Kirk. People speaking of what a fine, upstanding man Kirk was and telling of his love for Jesus. He clearly had a beautiful testimony. On the other hand, are angry, bitter people lashing out at Kirk. Take a man whose handle is 'blackknight10k'. Usually, Twitchy wouldn't cover someone that is not in media or the public eye, but believe it or not, 'blackknight' is. He has over 200k followers and a marginally successful podcast.

I would offer my condolences to Charlie Kirk's wife and kids but we have to be honest about how much better off they are now. — I Smoked Charlie Kirk (@BlackKnight10k) September 10, 2025

When evil people aim to create the hostile environment that eventually leads to their untimely death, their death isn't the tragedy.



The tragedy is that they were successful. — I Smoked Charlie Kirk (@BlackKnight10k) September 10, 2025

I know he's dead but that doesnt seem like enough https://t.co/zolONdEcfQ — I Smoked Charlie Kirk (@BlackKnight10k) September 10, 2025

What a prince. He then went on to retweet some of his fellow travelers. Losers, all.

Breaking: Charlie Kirk loses gun debate. — Brandy Bryant 🏳️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk isn’t a martyr. He’s a casualty of the violence he incited. — zellie (@zellieimani) September 10, 2025

'Blackknight' is also very mad at math. Out of all these instances, only one could possibly be attributed to a right wing criminal so clearly he doesn't understand percentages.

Ummm, 99% of those instances of violence you just mentioned? They were right wing nutjobs. Please stop doing the "both sides..." https://t.co/f8Si7N93BY — I Smoked Charlie Kirk (@BlackKnight10k) September 10, 2025

They are bad people. Don’t over think it. https://t.co/JyqbevpqbH — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 10, 2025

You aren't going to like his replacements. https://t.co/Vw288M00tT — Barossus The Changeling (@DeathmasqueIX) September 10, 2025

They won't be nearly as polite.

That goes to show how many dumb people there are in the world.

If you agree with this evil despicable human being and you follow me, please unfollow. I don't celebrate the deaths of people who oppose me, and I believe this statement is pure evil. https://t.co/HK9qjCoOiO — CC (@ARCAngelTweety) September 10, 2025

These people want you dead, and they're quite up front about it.



They'll stand over you and laugh as you bleed out... https://t.co/Tc9VFrIX3I — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) September 10, 2025

Then, they'll tweet about. it.

Your condolences are worthless so no worries. https://t.co/rCe1SgBIVl — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) September 10, 2025

You know. I normally don’t wish bad things to happen to people.



But in your case I will make an exception. https://t.co/D5XgysSc8r — Itshortking2 (@ITshortking2) September 10, 2025

Truer words have not been spoken.

I’m trying to hang on to my moderation and reasonable views with everything in me and stuff like this makes it really hard https://t.co/xHr2ILhmaQ — michael ☧ 🐗 (@mkwomackjr) September 10, 2025

So understandable.

