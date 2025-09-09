Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim

Another day, another time Sam Stein misrepresents the events of a major news story.

Kavanaugh's decision is just him defending racial profiling pic.twitter.com/rTVChRRZRe — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 8, 2025

Notice how Sam posts an article instead of Kavanaugh’s actual concurrence



(It’s because Kavanaugh didn’t argue for racial profiling) https://t.co/XLiWGABeoU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 8, 2025

Apparently, Sam was hoping no one would notice.

Like even the article excerpt doesn’t show Kavanaugh arguing for racial profiling. It’s just a blatant lie from Sam — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 8, 2025

A blatant lie.

Peak @BulwarkOnline. Doesn’t post the actual text, intentionally smears Justice Kavanaugh, and rides off like nothing happened.



You don’t hate journalists nearly enough. @SonofHas did the leg work of actually finding the text, which was just too hard for @samstein. https://t.co/8ku1kPqujg pic.twitter.com/ounfuhRHbA — Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) September 9, 2025

Too bad for Sam, there are those willing to hold him accountable online.

If you are telling me that we can’t look for Central Americans when Central Americans are what we are looking for because you have uttered the incantation “racial profiling,” you need to know that your weird magic words no longer have any effect.



To the extent that this is going… https://t.co/ImyLK8Pwfr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 8, 2025

Also, the opinion literally says there has to be more than just looks. Furthermore, all Americans should always carry identification at all times, just in case.

We have been told constantly for years now that not only was open racial discrimination acceptable, it was the highest good, an absolute moral necessity, and one which had to be integrated into every aspect of public and private life.



Would you like to reconsider? https://t.co/V3nuHqf2FP pic.twitter.com/azFCpjf5jl — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) September 8, 2025

Today, they'd prefer you not notice any color or given any extra consideration because of skin color. Tomorrow, it may be different.

Exactly.

as the old saying goes, how do you know when a journalist is lying?



(from the Kavanaugh concurrence) https://t.co/k72wAa2hd8 pic.twitter.com/AFyKBJZ4Qc — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 8, 2025

No racial just common sense. We elect a president, 77 million of us to run this country. Everything he does ends in court cases because of radical democrats thinking they should be able to do whatever they want and never question it. Why was Biden allowed to let in millions ? https://t.co/JCW0di2gd0 — Bobby Earl (@earl447399) September 9, 2025

Democrats don't believe they should have to follow any law. Those are only for Republicans.

@CommunityNotes

Kavanaugh’s decision is not posted here. Sam’s interpretation. Of the decision is not correct. Please make a note. Thanks. https://t.co/TeYDObCbmX — Daisy (@daisybeagle09) September 9, 2025

Kavanaugh didn't say that according to this excerpt.



Also racial profiling is an obviously useful tool & to not allow it significantly handcuffs law enforcement. https://t.co/XrgzI8Lm9V — Nostromo (@conradenjoyer) September 8, 2025

This is obvious to reasonable people who also know how to read.

