Shredded Secrets to Wedding Vows: Oliver North and Fawn Hall Tie the Knot Decades After Iran-Contra Chaos

Years ago, decades really, Oliver North was embroiled in a salacious scandal with a secretary named Fawn. Fast forward 40 years, and it appears true love prevailed

Oliver North and his loyal former secretary Fawn Hall reportedly married in secret last month — 40 years after their leading roles in the infamous Iran-Contra affair.

A copy of the couple’s marriage license, obtained by journalist Michael Isikoff, shows North, 81, and Hall, 65, were married in Arlington County, Virginia, on Aug. 27.

“It was a secret marriage,” a friend of the newlyweds told Isikoff. North, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, was a member of President Ronald Reagan’s National Security Council (NSC) when, in the late 1980s, he was accused of facilitating illegal weapons sales to Iran. The scheme was aimed at encouraging Iran-backed militants in Lebanon to release American hostages, while proceeds from the arms sales were diverted to support the Contra rebels in Nicaragua — which was prohibited under the Boland Amendment.

Hall, North’s glamorous secretary at the NSC, was granted immunity by prosecutors investigating the case as she revealed that she destroyed, altered and hid evidence implicating North and others in illegal activity.

The former secretary revealed that she helped North shred mountains of documents related to Iran-Contra after the Justice Department caught wind of the weapons scheme.

Hall also told investigators that in 1986, when North was fired over the scandal, she smuggled Iran-Contra documents that had not yet been shredded or altered out of the Old Executive Office Building (now the Eisenhower Executive Office Building) — hiding them in her boots and inside the back of her skirt.