Trump's Midnight Hammer Smashes Iran's Nuke Dreams for 15 Years, Leaving Haters Grasping at Strawmen

Thanks to the Trump Administration, Iran can't produce weapons grade uranium for 15 more years, just in case you were looking for something worth celebrating. That's fantastic news.
Iran has no path to producing weapons-grade uranium for first time in 15 years after Trump strikes, experts conclude https://t.co/ylLg3nC98N pic.twitter.com/2NZsDwaFGO— New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2025
Iran has no path to produce weapons-grade uranium in any of its known centrifuge plants “for the first time in 15 years” after President Trump ordered strikes on them in June, top nuclear weapons experts concluded.
However, those experts cautioned that it is difficult to estimate a breakout time for Iran to get a nuke due to uncertainty over how many centrifuges are left impacted by Operation Midnight Hammer and the availability of enriched uranium stocks.
David Albright, a prominent nuclear weapons expert, led a team of researchers who analyzed data on Iran’s nuclear capabilities from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a global nuclear watchdog.
“For the first time in over 15 years, no breakout estimate to weapon-grade uranium (WGU) is included in our reporting on the IAEA reports,” the report said. “Iran has no identifiable route to produce weapon-grade uranium in its centrifuge plants.”
“Calculating a breakout time would require unsubstantiated speculation about the existence and operability of centrifuges that were not destroyed in the war, such as centrifuges already made but not yet deployed, as well as about the availability of enriched uranium stocks.”
.@POTUS Trump took decisive action & eliminated a threat to Israel, the United States and the world. https://t.co/BwOBjqhReq— Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepNicole) September 9, 2025
Trump wins again. Nuclear weapons experts say Iran currently has no path forward to produce nuclear weapons material. https://t.co/ZalSf0KSaE— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) September 9, 2025
But we were told by the geniuses at .@MSNBC .@CNN that we hadn’t hit the stockpiles. 🙄 https://t.co/M66oNgLl9J— SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) September 9, 2025
Remember when the legacy media lied and claimed it wasn’t successful? LOL. Good times. https://t.co/9AUtikYcuM— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 9, 2025
It's almost like the New York Times and CNN were blatantly lying to damage Trump. Shocker.— Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) September 9, 2025
@CNN said this only set them back a few months and would cause Iran to redouble their efforts.— PugofDoom (@ComixGalore) September 9, 2025
Oh but the MSM was telling us it only set them back a couple of months...— Don Prater (@DonPrater16) September 9, 2025
He told you so.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 9, 2025
Perfect!!!! Let’s keep it that way— Dividend Dad (@DividendDad1) September 9, 2025
TL:DR version: Trump wins again, leftists look like morons again. This means you, Krassensteins,— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) September 9, 2025
