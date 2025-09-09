Trump's Midnight Hammer Smashes Iran's Nuke Dreams for 15 Years, Leaving Haters Grasping at Strawmen

Thanks to the Trump Administration, Iran can't produce weapons grade uranium for 15 more years, just in case you were looking for something worth celebrating. That's fantastic news.

Iran has no path to producing weapons-grade uranium for first time in 15 years after Trump strikes, experts conclude https://t.co/ylLg3nC98N pic.twitter.com/2NZsDwaFGO

Iran has no path to produce weapons-grade uranium in any of its known centrifuge plants “for the first time in 15 years” after President Trump ordered strikes on them in June, top nuclear weapons experts concluded.

However, those experts cautioned that it is difficult to estimate a breakout time for Iran to get a nuke due to uncertainty over how many centrifuges are left impacted by Operation Midnight Hammer and the availability of enriched uranium stocks.

David Albright, a prominent nuclear weapons expert, led a team of researchers who analyzed data on Iran’s nuclear capabilities from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a global nuclear watchdog.

“For the first time in over 15 years, no breakout estimate to weapon-grade uranium (WGU) is included in our reporting on the IAEA reports,” the report said. “Iran has no identifiable route to produce weapon-grade uranium in its centrifuge plants.”





“Calculating a breakout time would require unsubstantiated speculation about the existence and operability of centrifuges that were not destroyed in the war, such as centrifuges already made but not yet deployed, as well as about the availability of enriched uranium stocks.”