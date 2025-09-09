Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good' Garbage

Alyssa Farah Griffin, fake conservative on 'The View' thinks people who choose not to vaccinate their kids should just homeschool. Surely, this means she supports tax dollars following the student so parents can receive a subsidy to help school their children. Surely!

Advertisement

THE VIEW: “You can homeschool your kids so they're not put into a public environment when they're not vaccinated where they could harm other kids … The idea of public health is you do it for the greater good.” pic.twitter.com/gxSLMq1AME — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 8, 2025

when someone doesn't understand the various vaccinations...



when's the last time she got a measles booster? https://t.co/FrtqeJYJdp — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) September 9, 2025

If her Leftist pals tell her to do it, she will march right to the pharmacy. She does whatever they say and thinks whatever they tell her to.

If the vaccines work, how come they don't protect the vaccinated kids?



Do these people ever stop and just think? https://t.co/1ZXKKqJaBh — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) September 8, 2025

Thinking is not Alyssa's strong suit.

I don’t have a strong stance on this, but if vaccines are as effective as claimed by the pro vaccine crowd, why does it matter if others don’t get vaccinated? As long as you are, you’re fine? https://t.co/aRlc7rvyxl — 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) September 9, 2025

Don't use logic!

One would think that after being off for a month, @TheView hosts would've delved deeper into issues they discuss & give opinions on. Only host who spoke on vax's accurately, was Sara Haines. Rest continued gaslighting based on Dem talking pts which are misinformation. https://t.co/f2D3Pmww6R — Mary Shubert (@mary_shubert) September 9, 2025

That was the rare occasion Sara actually informed herself before blabbering.

To think that anyone would take advice from this panel 🤣🤣🤣 I trust gas station sushi more than them https://t.co/AUa6Zvvyor — Kassy (@coffeenkisses) September 9, 2025

Please make this make sense. (Hint: you can’t) https://t.co/FGLZ1nyuX5 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 8, 2025

Literally, mission impossible.

How come "conservative" women on T. V. Or political pundits never are married? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/EJxdfVf2yp — Roger Minnema (@TheRealRogerAM) September 9, 2025

First of all, she is married, but she isn't conservative. She only claims to be.

What a stupid thing to suggest. How about we fix the underlying issues? No one should be forced to homeschool their child, not everyone is good at it, that’s why teachers get a degree in child education. A parent shouldn’t have to to give up their job & paycheck to homeschool. https://t.co/Kh4Yo0RLQl — WtchyWoman (@WtchyW) September 9, 2025

Homeschooling should be an option. It is not the best option for everyone and they shouldn't be forced to stick a needle in their kid to do so.

If your vaccine works, you have nothing to worry about.



Also, the “greater good” argument is communism.



Shut up. https://t.co/ORE6yUjgGf — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 9, 2025

Advertisement

One would think the 'conservative' on the panel would realize that.

This is so toxic. I homeschool my kids because the government has refused to protect them. The government has refused to educate children at an acceptable level.



Vaccination status has nothing to do with it.



This is a bullying technique and it’s toxic behavior coming off The… https://t.co/LjKgnCcJJL — Amanda Daily (@daily_amanda1) September 8, 2025

Bullying is what Leftists are best at.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.