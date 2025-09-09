Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good' Garbage

'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on September 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Alyssa Farah Griffin, fake conservative on 'The View' thinks people who choose not to vaccinate their kids should just homeschool. Surely, this means she supports tax dollars following the student so parents can receive a subsidy to help school their children. Surely!

If her Leftist pals tell her to do it, she will march right to the pharmacy. She does whatever they say and thinks whatever they tell her to.

Thinking is not Alyssa's strong suit. 

Don't use logic!

That was the rare occasion Sara actually informed herself before blabbering.

Literally, mission impossible.

First of all, she is married, but she isn't conservative. She only claims to be. 

Homeschooling should be an option. It is not the best option for everyone and they shouldn't be forced to stick a needle in their kid to do so. 

One would think the 'conservative' on the panel would realize that. 

Bullying is what Leftists are best at. 

