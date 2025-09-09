Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good' Garbage

Alyssa Farah Griffin, fake conservative on 'The View' thinks people who choose not to vaccinate their kids should just homeschool. Surely, this means she supports tax dollars following the student so parents can receive a subsidy to help school their children. Surely!
THE VIEW: “You can homeschool your kids so they're not put into a public environment when they're not vaccinated where they could harm other kids … The idea of public health is you do it for the greater good.” pic.twitter.com/gxSLMq1AME— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 8, 2025
when someone doesn't understand the various vaccinations...— Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) September 9, 2025
when's the last time she got a measles booster? https://t.co/FrtqeJYJdp
If her Leftist pals tell her to do it, she will march right to the pharmacy. She does whatever they say and thinks whatever they tell her to.
If the vaccines work, how come they don't protect the vaccinated kids?— Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) September 8, 2025
Do these people ever stop and just think? https://t.co/1ZXKKqJaBh
Thinking is not Alyssa's strong suit.
I don’t have a strong stance on this, but if vaccines are as effective as claimed by the pro vaccine crowd, why does it matter if others don’t get vaccinated? As long as you are, you’re fine? https://t.co/aRlc7rvyxl— 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) September 9, 2025
Don't use logic!
One would think that after being off for a month, @TheView hosts would've delved deeper into issues they discuss & give opinions on. Only host who spoke on vax's accurately, was Sara Haines. Rest continued gaslighting based on Dem talking pts which are misinformation. https://t.co/f2D3Pmww6R— Mary Shubert (@mary_shubert) September 9, 2025
That was the rare occasion Sara actually informed herself before blabbering.
To think that anyone would take advice from this panel 🤣🤣🤣 I trust gas station sushi more than them https://t.co/AUa6Zvvyor— Kassy (@coffeenkisses) September 9, 2025
Please make this make sense. (Hint: you can’t) https://t.co/FGLZ1nyuX5— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) September 8, 2025
Literally, mission impossible.
How come "conservative" women on T. V. Or political pundits never are married? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/EJxdfVf2yp— Roger Minnema (@TheRealRogerAM) September 9, 2025
First of all, she is married, but she isn't conservative. She only claims to be.
What a stupid thing to suggest. How about we fix the underlying issues? No one should be forced to homeschool their child, not everyone is good at it, that’s why teachers get a degree in child education. A parent shouldn’t have to to give up their job & paycheck to homeschool. https://t.co/Kh4Yo0RLQl— WtchyWoman (@WtchyW) September 9, 2025
Homeschooling should be an option. It is not the best option for everyone and they shouldn't be forced to stick a needle in their kid to do so.
If your vaccine works, you have nothing to worry about.— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 9, 2025
Also, the “greater good” argument is communism.
Shut up. https://t.co/ORE6yUjgGf
One would think the 'conservative' on the panel would realize that.
This is so toxic. I homeschool my kids because the government has refused to protect them. The government has refused to educate children at an acceptable level.— Amanda Daily (@daily_amanda1) September 8, 2025
Vaccination status has nothing to do with it.
This is a bullying technique and it’s toxic behavior coming off The… https://t.co/LjKgnCcJJL
Bullying is what Leftists are best at.
