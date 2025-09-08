Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who...
Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops...
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot...
VIP
For a Happy Marriage, Skip the Debt: Avoid Over-the-Top Wedding Costs
Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind...
Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna...
Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got...
America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stew...
VIP
Muppet Madness! Check Out What Will -- and Will NOT -- Get You...
Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE
World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-...
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...

CNN Carries Water for Dems, Swears Shoplifting’s Done AGAIN ... While Locked Shelves Beg to Differ

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

How many times is CNN going to tell us shoplifting is really down this time? This is about the fifth time in recent years. Maybe they will all clap and wish hard enough this time. 

Advertisement

Coming out of the pandemic, many retail chains, political leaders, law enforcement officials and others told America there was an unprecedented level of shoplifting.

Shoplifting became a political lighting rod, and videos of thieves smashing store windows and grabbing merchandise rocketed across the news and social media as a symbol of a breakdown across cities.

But national crime data never showed a retail theft wave, though shoplifting did spike in certain cities like New York.

William Blair retail analysts in 2023 suggested that chains had “overexaggerated” the impact, using it as an excuse for inventory mismanagement and strategic mistakes. Walgreens’ then-chief financial officer even said “maybe we cried too much” about lost merchandise and overspent on security measures.

Maybe this is why shoplifting is down. If everything is locked down, it's hard to steal it. 

Recommended

Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People
Eric V.
Advertisement

Maybe a reporter should dig into that. 

It's like living inside a giant vending machine and the consumer has to hope they can find someone to get it out of the machine for them. 

Advertisement

Oh, two years ago, he was announcing shoplifting was over, as well. Look at that!

When a Democrat says things are getting better, most of the time it is opposite day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN COVID-19 CRIME ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People
Eric V.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There
justmindy
Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna Zarutska's Murder
Grateful Calvin
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot ALL THIS VIDEO Exists
Doug P.
America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stews in Body Odor
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People Eric V.
Advertisement