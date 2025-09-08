CNN Carries Water for Dems, Swears Shoplifting’s Done AGAIN ... While Locked Shelves Beg to Differ

How many times is CNN going to tell us shoplifting is really down this time? This is about the fifth time in recent years. Maybe they will all clap and wish hard enough this time.

Advertisement

The thing you were told isn't happening, is finally no longer happening https://t.co/d6LLUg5Ha2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 8, 2025

Coming out of the pandemic, many retail chains, political leaders, law enforcement officials and others told America there was an unprecedented level of shoplifting.



Shoplifting became a political lighting rod, and videos of thieves smashing store windows and grabbing merchandise rocketed across the news and social media as a symbol of a breakdown across cities.



But national crime data never showed a retail theft wave, though shoplifting did spike in certain cities like New York.



William Blair retail analysts in 2023 suggested that chains had “overexaggerated” the impact, using it as an excuse for inventory mismanagement and strategic mistakes. Walgreens’ then-chief financial officer even said “maybe we cried too much” about lost merchandise and overspent on security measures.

YAY!!!! I’m going to have the CVS clerk unlock the ice cream so I can celebrate. — Magills (@magills_) September 8, 2025

Maybe this is why shoplifting is down. If everything is locked down, it's hard to steal it.

cool story bro. now show us what the shelves look like. pic.twitter.com/ASw2DK6Obe — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 8, 2025

If that’s the case,why is everything still locked up at my local Walgreens? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) September 8, 2025

Hi, CNN reporter. I have a question that I hope you can use your investigative journalism skills to answer:



I recently asked the CVS manager about which products they lock up and why, and she would only say that it was "data driven". Can you help me figure out what this… pic.twitter.com/cGHZhI6KnN — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) September 8, 2025

Maybe a reporter should dig into that.

Last time I went to Wally world they had finally put the $6 charging cables behind glass. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 8, 2025

It's like living inside a giant vending machine and the consumer has to hope they can find someone to get it out of the machine for them.

The armed security guards at my suburban grocery store must be working. — Three feet to infinity (@hyperfocal) September 8, 2025

Next:

It's happening, and here's why it's a good thing.



Then:

If you don't support shoplifting, you're evil. — The Monster (@SumErgoMonstro) September 8, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, two years ago, he was announcing shoplifting was over, as well. Look at that!

Who said it wasn't happening? All you have to do to see there is an issue is, wait for it, go shopping.



It seems like everything at Walmart is in locked, plastic cases.



An old friend just got a six-figure job running security for a major drug store chain. pic.twitter.com/aVPK0z5qi1 — GlobeStoreSanta (@GlobeStoreSanta) September 8, 2025

Our takeaway from this is knowing it’s gonna get a lot worse. — Carpe Retro ✯ (@MTWake) September 8, 2025

When a Democrat says things are getting better, most of the time it is opposite day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.



Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.