Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B Home Care Deal

Behind every commie Leftist railing on about how evil the rich are, and how they should pay much more in taxes, is a scheme making them wildly more wealthy. Allegedly.

Lawmakers promise to uncover truth on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $11B home care contract after claims it was rigged: ‘Something here stinks’ https://t.co/vGN8Cl0QnL pic.twitter.com/ZYMuGnuEUP — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

State lawmakers are demanding more answers after growing evidence suggested that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration allegedly steered the contract for a massive $11 billion Medicaid home care program. A rep for Public Partnerships, LLC, admitted in a letter sent to state Senators investigating the disastrous transition process to the new firm that she falsely stated under oath last month that the company hadn’t been in touch with state officials — even after she was presented with a copy of a draft piece of legislation with the company’s name on it. “Something here stinks,” State Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Nassau) said in a statement to The Post after the bombshell admission from PPL, a company hired to handle payment services in the revamped Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP. “These families deserve to know the substance of those communications; who was involved; whether they influenced the bid drafting and selection process and if so, whether anyone in the Hochul Administration or her donors benefited as a result.

A rep for Public Partnerships, LLC, admitted in a letter sent to state Senators investigating the disastrous transition process to the new firm that she falsely stated under oath last month that the company hadn’t been in touch with state officials — even after she was presented… https://t.co/UA49Z1WpQ9 — Maria Longo (@MariaLongo25312) September 7, 2025

Lots of lying going on.

Of course it was rigged. The Union is her biggest donor. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 7, 2025

The Union is her greatest benefactor. They keep her paid.

Every time politicians say they’ll “uncover the truth,” it usually means the truth is already ugly and they’re just deciding how much to hide from the public — ɪɴɪᴡᴜʀᴀ (lockin arc) (@zk__nova) September 7, 2025

Also, how they can best cover their own behinds.

Should something nefarious be uncovered, nothing will happen!

Same old theft, different day. — Donna (@donnaNY11) September 7, 2025

The Press will always cover for a Democrat. Without fail.

She should be impeached immediately if not sooner! — Adri_nycgirl ♡ 🇺🇸🦅 (@nyc_adriana) September 7, 2025

Are any Democrats capable of living a life of obedience to the law? Is that possible? pic.twitter.com/rBWL5cesHL — Roger That (@darksidetimes) September 7, 2025

That would be a hard no!

Of course she's corrupt. — full pro (@realfullpro) September 7, 2025

Rare is the Democrat leader who can be trusted to consider anything more than his personal gain. — Liz (@Liz447431) September 7, 2025

Rare is being generous. It's practically impossible.

