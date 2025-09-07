WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B Home Care Deal

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Behind every commie Leftist railing on about how evil the rich are, and how they should pay much more in taxes, is a scheme making them wildly more wealthy. Allegedly. 

State lawmakers are demanding more answers after growing evidence suggested that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration allegedly steered the contract for a massive $11 billion Medicaid home care program.

A rep for Public Partnerships, LLC, admitted in a letter sent to state Senators investigating the disastrous transition process to the new firm that she falsely stated under oath last month that the company hadn’t been in touch with state officials — even after she was presented with a copy of a draft piece of legislation with the company’s name on it.

“Something here stinks,” State Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Nassau) said in a statement to The Post after the bombshell admission from PPL, a company hired to handle payment services in the revamped Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP. “These families deserve to know the substance of those communications; who was involved; whether they influenced the bid drafting and selection process and if so, whether anyone in the Hochul Administration or her donors benefited as a result.

Lots of lying going on. 

The Union is her greatest benefactor. They keep her paid. 

Also, how they can best cover their own behinds. 

The Press will always cover for a Democrat. Without fail. 

That would be a hard no!

Rare is being generous. It's practically impossible.

