Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B Home Care Deal

Lawmakers promise to uncover truth on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $11B home care contract after claims it was rigged: ‘Something here stinks’ https://t.co/vGN8Cl0QnL pic.twitter.com/ZYMuGnuEUP— New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025
State lawmakers are demanding more answers after growing evidence suggested that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration allegedly steered the contract for a massive $11 billion Medicaid home care program.
A rep for Public Partnerships, LLC, admitted in a letter sent to state Senators investigating the disastrous transition process to the new firm that she falsely stated under oath last month that the company hadn’t been in touch with state officials — even after she was presented with a copy of a draft piece of legislation with the company’s name on it.
“Something here stinks,” State Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Nassau) said in a statement to The Post after the bombshell admission from PPL, a company hired to handle payment services in the revamped Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP. “These families deserve to know the substance of those communications; who was involved; whether they influenced the bid drafting and selection process and if so, whether anyone in the Hochul Administration or her donors benefited as a result.
A rep for Public Partnerships, LLC, admitted in a letter sent to state Senators investigating the disastrous transition process to the new firm that she falsely stated under oath last month that the company hadn’t been in touch with state officials — even after she was presented… https://t.co/UA49Z1WpQ9— Maria Longo (@MariaLongo25312) September 7, 2025
It’s her. She stinks. https://t.co/zbJbJGTC4f— Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) September 7, 2025
Of course it was rigged. The Union is her biggest donor.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 7, 2025
Every time politicians say they’ll “uncover the truth,” it usually means the truth is already ugly and they’re just deciding how much to hide from the public— ɪɴɪᴡᴜʀᴀ (lockin arc) (@zk__nova) September 7, 2025
Should something nefarious be uncovered, nothing will happen!— Donna (@donnaNY11) September 7, 2025
She should be impeached immediately if not sooner!— Adri_nycgirl ♡ 🇺🇸🦅 (@nyc_adriana) September 7, 2025
Everything about @GovKathyHochul stinks... pic.twitter.com/bWZzGaG0ei— DEPLORABLE ULTRA MAGA Susan (@susanbnj) September 7, 2025
Are any Democrats capable of living a life of obedience to the law? Is that possible? pic.twitter.com/rBWL5cesHL— Roger That (@darksidetimes) September 7, 2025
Of course she's corrupt.— full pro (@realfullpro) September 7, 2025
Rare is the Democrat leader who can be trusted to consider anything more than his personal gain.— Liz (@Liz447431) September 7, 2025
