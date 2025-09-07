Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation

Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Any American paying attention could tell Jill Biden only cared about Joe for the power he could provide her, but dang, this is cold-hearted.

New photos show the massive scar on former President Joe Biden’s head following a skin cancer operation.

Biden, 82, was spotted Saturday exiting St. Joseph’s Church for Saturday Mass in Delaware. 

He was seen sporting the brutal gash on his noggin without the bandage he had covering it last week. The next day, former first lady Jill Biden headed to a spin class a few miles away in southeastern Pennsylvania. 

She was spotted wearing a souvenir t-shirt from the US Virgin Islands that proclaimed “Seas the Day” — along with star-spangled lycra leggings — as the 74-year-old left a fitness studio called Cycology. 

The new photos of Joe Biden show that his wound appears to be healing. 

Apparently, she wants to keep in shape in case she needs to find her next man. Allegedly. Heh.

There wasn't much to begin with.

To be fair, Joe was a puppet for someone or something the last four years as well, so he and 'Walter' have more in common than we might think. 

That's a good point. That was a whole lot of sun exposure. 

He looks like the walking dead already.

She absolutely is. 

It would be great to have that excised. 

That's the most terrifying part. 

He already can hardly speak. They couldn't do much more. 

That family has done more than enough damage. 

