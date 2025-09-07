Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation

Any American paying attention could tell Jill Biden only cared about Joe for the power he could provide her, but dang, this is cold-hearted.

Biden, 82, spotted with massive scar on his head after getting skin cancer removed — as Jill goes to spin class https://t.co/A9ic0lBrui pic.twitter.com/7IZINs0418 — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2025

New photos show the massive scar on former President Joe Biden’s head following a skin cancer operation. Biden, 82, was spotted Saturday exiting St. Joseph’s Church for Saturday Mass in Delaware. He was seen sporting the brutal gash on his noggin without the bandage he had covering it last week. The next day, former first lady Jill Biden headed to a spin class a few miles away in southeastern Pennsylvania. She was spotted wearing a souvenir t-shirt from the US Virgin Islands that proclaimed “Seas the Day” — along with star-spangled lycra leggings — as the 74-year-old left a fitness studio called Cycology. The new photos of Joe Biden show that his wound appears to be healing.

Apparently, she wants to keep in shape in case she needs to find her next man. Allegedly. Heh.

Hope they didn't have to remove any more brain. https://t.co/CoAYPyVP2d — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) September 7, 2025

There wasn't much to begin with.

I thought he got rid of Commander? pic.twitter.com/qnzYq4ZjBR — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 7, 2025

I heard it was to settle a bet?



The odds were leaning towards there being nothing in his head. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) September 7, 2025

Looking more and more like Jeff Dunhams character "Walter" by the day. pic.twitter.com/W69nbJYxo9 — Johnny Nitro (@Johnny_Nitrogen) September 7, 2025

To be fair, Joe was a puppet for someone or something the last four years as well, so he and 'Walter' have more in common than we might think.

Probably brain surgery to prevent him from saying anything incriminating as the dementia progresses. — Nick Hachey (@NickHachey1) September 7, 2025

That’s what happens when you spend your entire presidency at the beach 🏖️ — MichaelJohn (@MoparMike6T8) September 7, 2025

That's a good point. That was a whole lot of sun exposure.

All of us will die one day.



Just some of us will die sooner as opposed to later. — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) September 7, 2025

He looks like the walking dead already.

She's all done with him. — Alan Brand (@awbrande) September 7, 2025

She absolutely is.

That ain't no skin cancer scar! — Rob_Matrix (@The_Rob_Matrix) September 7, 2025

When can we have the massive cancer Biden left on American removed? Depart them all. — GrumpyAttorney (@Grumpy_Attorney) September 7, 2025

It would be great to have that excised.

They really wanted this ghoul to be our president right now. LMAO — Paron Aardes (@14655116677A) September 7, 2025

That's the most terrifying part.

Yeah, they wouldn’t waste the time on lobotomizing him, already done naturally — Chris Furgerson (@furgerson23) September 7, 2025

He already can hardly speak. They couldn't do much more.

No one cares about corrupt grifter Biden’s. Nothing is too bad for that trash family. — mcdcfun (@mcdc202) September 7, 2025

That family has done more than enough damage.

