justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on September 06, 2025
Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File

For some reason, Tom Hanks was all set to receive an award from West Point for 'an outstanding citizen who did not attend West Point'. Maybe they were really impressed with his performance in 'Saving Private Ryan'. Suddenly, the event has been cancelled. 

Alumni at West Point’s US Military Academy abruptly canceled an upcoming award ceremony for actor veterans advocate Tom Hanks –  one of President Biden’s most impassioned celebrity  supporters who once said that if President Trump won a second term it proved that America’s “journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it.”

“This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” read an email dispatched Friday by Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger to alumni, per The Washington Post. 

Hanks was scheduled to be honored on Sept. 25 with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, dedicated to recognizing an “outstanding citizen” that did not attend West Point but still exemplifies the academy’s ideals of “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The email did not state whether Hanks would still be receiving the award at a different time, or whether it had been revoked, the outlet reported. 

He also pretended to be a guy who was a table tennis champion and a war hero in Vietnam. Life ls like a box of chocolates, Jenny!

Like most performative celebrities, they always come back. 

That seems fair.

That's the very likely explanation.

