West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldier in the Dust

For some reason, Tom Hanks was all set to receive an award from West Point for 'an outstanding citizen who did not attend West Point'. Maybe they were really impressed with his performance in 'Saving Private Ryan'. Suddenly, the event has been cancelled.

Award ceremony for Tom Hanks abruptly canceled by West Point’s US Military Academy on same day Trump renamed DoD to ‘Department of War’ https://t.co/W26zz3uHSX pic.twitter.com/Ot3aE5nVJ8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2025

Alumni at West Point’s US Military Academy abruptly canceled an upcoming award ceremony for actor veterans advocate Tom Hanks – one of President Biden’s most impassioned celebrity supporters who once said that if President Trump won a second term it proved that America’s “journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it.” “This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” read an email dispatched Friday by Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger to alumni, per The Washington Post. Hanks was scheduled to be honored on Sept. 25 with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, dedicated to recognizing an “outstanding citizen” that did not attend West Point but still exemplifies the academy’s ideals of “Duty, Honor, Country.” The email did not state whether Hanks would still be receiving the award at a different time, or whether it had been revoked, the outlet reported.

People need to remember that Tom Hanks just played a guy that was in the Army. He was never in the Army. Hopefully, this is an example of the military getting back to honoring actual heroes. In other words, rejoining the actual universe of reality. https://t.co/5fNutdBrrt — Robert Woodruff (@RobertWxet2) September 6, 2025

He also pretended to be a guy who was a table tennis champion and a war hero in Vietnam. Life ls like a box of chocolates, Jenny!

Why would the USMA give this clown anything but the boot? https://t.co/tcf0SKo0L7 — William A. Masters (@bmasters46) September 6, 2025

Good.

I thought he moved to Greece. https://t.co/Xf3RmunMfT — KatWrap (@katwrappah) September 6, 2025

Like most performative celebrities, they always come back.

What are they awarding Tom Hanks for? For lying about where he was during Covid lock downs? 🤔 — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) September 6, 2025

Hanks got paid millions of dollars to act in “Saving Private Ryan.”



He has received his reward for his pretend “military action.”



Maybe @WestPoint_USMA should honor people who HAVE served our nation and didn’t receive millions for pretending to. — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) September 6, 2025

That seems fair.

They’ll just give out awards to anyone now. He’s got a serious case of TDS. pic.twitter.com/bsRnCD4kpl — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) September 6, 2025

What did @tomhanks ever do at West Point to deserve an award?

Must still be #DEI in their ranks? — Corky Cocksmith 🇺🇸 (@OGTrukdaddy) September 6, 2025

That's the very likely explanation.

