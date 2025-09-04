Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage

How sick are these people? Literally, they are scum of the Earth. Protesting outside of the school where a transgender lunatic killed people praying in a Mass. Pretending their 'cause' has some importance when people lost their babies?
Imagine protesting outside a church kids were murdered at because you want to defend the killer’s trans ideology.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025
Sick. Just sick. pic.twitter.com/MoZldJbHjM
Directly across the street from Annunciation Catholic Church, where a trans-identifying man slaughtered school children as they prayed, someone is flying a transgender flag next to the signs: “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS.” pic.twitter.com/JKekuvHRYz— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2025
Waving the flag of the 'trans' movement near a sign meant to protect kids?
If they intentionally wanted everyone to hate them, what would they do differently? https://t.co/lLn7JRTGb5— J🌞e (@JerseyJoe74) September 4, 2025
Not one thing.
The trans flag is a giant middle finger to the Church and victims.— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 3, 2025
You stay classy, Democrats. https://t.co/4ROig5cuo9
They are, quite literally, the worst.
It is galling and shocking the number of people on the left who are so cavalier about violence against some religious people.— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2025
The assassination plot on Alito, etc, led to MSM anchors saying "quit whining that your rulings had consequences."
The trans murders at a Tennessee… https://t.co/O50z2Ya1Jl
Recommended
They have no respect or regard for Christians or their faith. It's disgusting.
These ghoulish trans activists are akin to the Westboro Baptist Church protestors.— Tyler (@TM0s41) September 4, 2025
Remember all the outcries about them? All those same folks are silent here. It was never about decency. https://t.co/jNvxMGKnJp
Different sides of the same evil coin.
Just to make sure I'm keeping up: they're flying a...trans flag...outside of the school and church where a...transgender person...shot children who were in Mass?— Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) September 4, 2025
I'm not sure that's the right play. https://t.co/ddPDmVNKDB
Most Americans are rightly outraged.
Only mentally ill monsters would think this is okay.— Chris McNutt 🇺🇸 (@McNutt2A) September 3, 2025
Oh, that’s right…. https://t.co/tOf38Jc0EK
That checks out.
I hope we will see the “civility” wing of the @mnhouseDFL condemn this kind of behavior. https://t.co/HPjxHR2IV2— Mike Sharp (@MikeSharp_MN) September 3, 2025
Don't hold your breath.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member