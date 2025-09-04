DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in...
Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark Outrage

justmindy
September 04, 2025
imgflip

This one will make your cringe. A New York City Principal nicknamed 'Creepy Bill' is at it again. Just the kind of guy who should be around kinds. NOT!

The New York City public school principal nicknamed “Creepy Bill” for allegedly sexually harassing employees and at least one student has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of groping a teacher and sending her thousands of disgusting text messages.

William Bassell, 66, allegedly “groomed” the woman and forced her to endure “relentless harassment and retaliation” — including regularly feeling up her inner thigh and once grabbing her breast outside a school prom, according to the federal lawsuit.

Bassell — principal at the Academy of American Studies in Queens since 2011 — is also accused of bombarding the employee with 30,000 suggestive missives, contends the suit filed Wednesday. 

“You know what you can do with that tongue don’t you…,” said one text in the filing, complete with a tongue emoji. Many of the claims are shockingly similar to those made in another federal lawsuit filed last week, including that the sick behavior was for years reported to the Department of Education — which allegedly did nothing to stop the pervy principal. The NYC DOE has a deeply entrenched history of protecting abusive men at the expense of female students and employees who experience gender-based violence and sexual harassment,” said the woman’s attorney, Annie Seifullah — a former public school principal who was jettisoned from her job a decade ago as a result of a sick revenge porn scheme.

What a gross man. 

Exactly. That's what all sane people are thinking.

Oh, and the Unions are likely protecting them. 

Of course they are.

Why would they want to upset 'Creepy Bill'. Such a good outstanding men. NOT!

He apparently has plenty of time on his hands. 

Scum balls going to scum ball!

