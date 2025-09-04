Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark Outrage

This one will make your cringe. A New York City Principal nicknamed 'Creepy Bill' is at it again. Just the kind of guy who should be around kinds. NOT!

NYC principal ‘Creepy Bill’ accused of groping yet another school worker, sending her 30K disgusting texts https://t.co/rTl3TznRxN pic.twitter.com/KVMMn9bFBr — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2025

The New York City public school principal nicknamed “Creepy Bill” for allegedly sexually harassing employees and at least one student has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of groping a teacher and sending her thousands of disgusting text messages. William Bassell, 66, allegedly “groomed” the woman and forced her to endure “relentless harassment and retaliation” — including regularly feeling up her inner thigh and once grabbing her breast outside a school prom, according to the federal lawsuit. Bassell — principal at the Academy of American Studies in Queens since 2011 — is also accused of bombarding the employee with 30,000 suggestive missives, contends the suit filed Wednesday. “You know what you can do with that tongue don’t you…,” said one text in the filing, complete with a tongue emoji. Many of the claims are shockingly similar to those made in another federal lawsuit filed last week, including that the sick behavior was for years reported to the Department of Education — which allegedly did nothing to stop the pervy principal. “The NYC DOE has a deeply entrenched history of protecting abusive men at the expense of female students and employees who experience gender-based violence and sexual harassment,” said the woman’s attorney, Annie Seifullah — a former public school principal who was jettisoned from her job a decade ago as a result of a sick revenge porn scheme.

What a gross man.

Exactly. That's what all sane people are thinking.

I am sure NYC taxpayers are still paying him while he does nothing and should be rotting in jail. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 4, 2025

Oh, and the Unions are likely protecting them.

You can bet the teachers' union will be throwing their full support behind this dude. — KJofTikTok (@TheKJofTikTok) September 4, 2025

Of course they are.

just keep him on staff but on leave lol — merci ✝ (@eth_merci) September 4, 2025

Why would they want to upset 'Creepy Bill'. Such a good outstanding men. NOT!

NYC principal ‘Creepy Bill’ under fire again 30K disturbing texts and another assault allegation — Zairo (@0xZairo) September 4, 2025

dang I don't even have 30k 𝕏 posts — Totally Credible (@clickheer) September 4, 2025

He apparently has plenty of time on his hands.

unattractive, weirdo with no game = a lame. — MchezoBwana (@MchezoBwana) September 4, 2025

So he’s still a principal and this isn’t his first grope? The morons running the school system should be charged as well! — G.Kearney (@19gpk63) September 4, 2025

A corrupt society based on vice and violence — yusef (@yusef75608735) September 4, 2025

He will be put in the rubber room and collect his full pay/vacation /medical for a long time before any trial — EarnestTony (@TonyDonkya) September 4, 2025

Scum balls going to scum ball!

