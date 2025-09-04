California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

This is what you call America Last. It's actually 'Steal from America'. 

She also thinks she represents people who are here illegally. She claims if they are here in her 'community', they are her constituents. That's an interesting take.

Also, this is the definition straight from google: 

being a voting member of a community or organization and having the power to appoint or elect. So, she's also a liar. 

That's not at all surprising coming from a Democrat. That's what they do. Lie. About everything and all the time.

And she still got it wrong.

It's impossible. They got elected to give the country away to outsiders. They aren't even trying to hide it. Wake up, America!

She can't even look up definitions correctly. 

They adore criminals and illegals. 

It's who they are. They can't stop. 

At least she should never be reelected to office. 

The GOP should run it non-stop.

She's the opposite of MAGA. She wants to tear down America piece by piece.

