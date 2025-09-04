Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda

This is what you call America Last. It's actually 'Steal from America'.

🚨 “I don't give a SH*T”: Rep. Ansari (D-AZ) says she wants taxpayer dollars to go to illegal immigrants (who she refers to as her *constituents*)@AndiNapier pic.twitter.com/Ox1TMYO2tn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2025

She also thinks she represents people who are here illegally. She claims if they are here in her 'community', they are her constituents. That's an interesting take.

Also, this is the definition straight from google:

being a voting member of a community or organization and having the power to appoint or elect . So, she's also a liar.



That's not at all surprising coming from a Democrat. That's what they do. Lie. About everything and all the time. That's not at all surprising coming from a Democrat. That's what they do. Lie. About everything and all the time.

She had to Google the definition of “constituent.” No words. https://t.co/VneoGmoJ0m — Diffident Defiant (@DefyDiffidence) September 4, 2025

And she still got it wrong.

Can someone please explain to me what sort of national identity or heritage or culture we are supposed to share with foreigners who get elected and see their primary job as serving the interests of other foreigners? https://t.co/4KJikmYNsy — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 4, 2025

It's impossible. They got elected to give the country away to outsiders. They aren't even trying to hide it. Wake up, America!

@RepYassAnsari, in ignorance or intent, cites wrong definition of 'constituent' to include non-citizens (illegal aliens) in her geographic community. Definitions 18th & 21st centuries affirm constituencies are citizens (of a political community) who elect representatives. #Truth https://t.co/Vxfi2CY9b5 pic.twitter.com/if0DOCkfNa — T C (@simple_schmoe) September 4, 2025

She can't even look up definitions correctly.

Insane how much Democrats love people who break our laws. https://t.co/pbHqzD0cfv — Theodore Roosevelt (@TheodoreRoosev8) September 4, 2025

They adore criminals and illegals.

I hope they keep up the craziness #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/e4SD5s72dR — Truth2MaGroin (@XZackTruth) September 4, 2025

It's who they are. They can't stop.

We don't have to live this way



Raid her district daily https://t.co/ESkcGysPPr — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) September 4, 2025

She had to Google constituent and is still too stupid to understand the meaning. She should be tried for treason for putting foreigners first. https://t.co/kC3ZT6ATQB — Aodhagan (@aodhagan_42) September 4, 2025

At least she should never be reelected to office.

You’re a liar .@RepYassAnsari , you’re desperate for illegals votes. You should be deported with them. https://t.co/4UG2XPPP01 — Donna (@izzyjsmom) September 4, 2025

The GOP should run it non-stop.

Ansari is also affiliated with CAIR, who is the lobbying arm of Hamas.



She's a major problem for America. pic.twitter.com/OZAW4yD48u — Montana (@carb0n_lifef0rm) September 4, 2025

She's the opposite of MAGA. She wants to tear down America piece by piece.

