Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than Liberals

This is not at all shocking, but seeing it all in black and white is definitely informative.

NEW STUDY: Abby Phillip interrupts conservatives 42x more than liberals on her CNN panel.



Anyone from Scott Jennings to Ben Shapiro has a hard time getting a word out around Abby.

Since last summer, when CNN NewsNight shifted to an panel discussion-only format, host Abby Phillip has been praised for consistently inviting prominent conservatives onto the otherwise lopsidedly left-wing network. But with how rarely Phillip actually permits said conservative guests to finish a point without interrupting them, NewsNight is more akin to a televised struggle session than the beacon of ideological diversity as which it’s sometimes portrayed. Summary of Findings: During a random sample of ten episodes of CNN NewsNight, Phillip interrupted a guest explicitly to contradict him or her (“adversarial interruption”) 130 times. Of those, 127 (~98%) were conservatives, while just three (~2%) were liberals. Thus, conservatives were interrupted adversarially 42 times more often than liberals.



Conservatives were interrupted 60% of the time and were interrupted adversarially 58% of the time. Liberals were interrupted only 8% of the time and were interrupted adversarially just 1% of the time.



Of the 30 guests (~96%) who were never interrupted adversarially, 29 were liberals. The sole conservative to avoid being cut off by Phillip spoke only twice, for a total of 68 seconds. MRC analysts examined a randomly-selected sample of ten different episodes of CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip from the second Trump presidency. Each time Phillip interrupted a guest, analysts took note of the timecode, the guest’s political affiliation (either conservative or liberal), and the reason for the interruption (to contradict to speaker, to agree with and/or add to the speaker’s point, or to direct the conversation to another topic). Throughout the ten NewsNight editions examined, we found Phillip interrupted guests a total of 149 times. Conservatives were cut off 132 times, while liberals were cut off just 17 times — a disparity of nearly eight-to-one . That’s far from an even split, but likely significantly better than what conservative readers might have guessed. The numbers look even worse when one factors in the purpose of the interruption: Phillip silenced a conservative guest in order to contest a point 127 times, compared to a paltry 3 times for liberal guests. That means Abby Phillip adversarially interrupted conservatives 42 times more often as she did with liberals.

She gets very nervous if she feels like a conservative is making a point she can't refute so she jumps in to stop them. Obviously, the conservative guests are more intelligent than Abby, so that's why she refuses to allow them to talk.

More data to prove CNN is not a real news channel. CNN is nothing more than talking point panelists for the elite left. https://t.co/nZfb82Qnaa — MrMichaelT (@MisterMikeyDew) September 4, 2025

This shouldn't surprise anyone. @abbydphillip has zero tolerance for opposing viewpoints. She's not a journalist. https://t.co/OwwIiG4IV6 — CommonSense (@CHI_guy08) September 4, 2025

She's a propagandist!

The worst part about her cutting off @RyanGirdusky about the Ferguson effect is that CNN themselves reported on it and Abby accused him of making it up. — Spencer Jacob (@SpencieJ) September 4, 2025

She also lies about conservatives and kicks them off her show forever if they are good at what they do, like Ryan.

Is there a way to measure the degree of materialistic condescension she does it with? — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) September 4, 2025

That number is astronomical.

