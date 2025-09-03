Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted the Presidency

Jen Psaki has to be one of the biggest hypocrites alive. She's now trying to pretend Donald Trump staying out of camera range for a few days is akin to the multiple times Biden went missing for well, most of his Presidency.

She’s right about one thing: you can’t make this stuff up.



Psaki: "We May Never Know Why Trump Spent A Week Hiding Entirely From The American Public" https://t.co/FvWaPSBLgE — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 3, 2025

JEN PSAKI, MSNBC HOST: Now, just to be clear, we went in just a very quick span there.



We went from Trump saying he hadn't heard about the rumors of his death, to Trump saying he did hear about them from reports, to then back to Trump saying he hadn't heard anything about any of it, in the span of approximately 60 seconds in the Oval Office today. Really can't make this stuff up sometimes. And look, we may never know why Donald Trump suddenly spent a week hiding entirely from the American public, but you don't actually need baseless online conspiracies to explain why he might not want to show his face in public right now.



I mean, for starters, there's the polling, and boy, is it brutal. Americans are more and more pessimistic about their lives right now. A newly released Wall Street Journal poll finds that the percentage of Americans who think they have a good chance of improving their standard of living has fallen to just 25 percent, which is a new low in nearly four decades of polling that particular question.

She should be ashamed.

Just incredible that Jen Psaki is trying this.



Astonishing even. https://t.co/1inmxMFfuS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025

She clearly has zero scruples.

Is it just me, or does it feel like Democrats have kind of given up and are just hoping to win by default?



There is no sense of seriousness or organization. Just nonstop, half-hearted indulgence of wackos. https://t.co/t4AjBXJydQ — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) September 3, 2025

Their talking points make no sense.

Wonder if she'll 'circle back' to the times Biden disappeared for weeks ... https://t.co/ANctGD8ACh — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 3, 2025

Of course, she won't .

This is real dedication to the bit. https://t.co/3SIh1hooMF — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 3, 2025

The party is their religion. Their politics is their god.

The time Jen Psaki helped spin a State Dept. cover up . .



MSNBC decided she was a perfect choice to

hire for her show,

"The Briefing with Jen Psaki " 😅pic.twitter.com/pZxMk4KNA1 https://t.co/TroAk1JyIk — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 3, 2025

Oh, she spun like a top for them.

Uhhhh...did she ever meet her former boss? https://t.co/GulQQqDEyi — 🎶Julann🌹🍿 (@julannwis) September 3, 2025

This woman knew Biden had dementia. She, like any others that spent any time with him, knew.



I am done with the BS.



Ds wld've voted for Biden even w/dementia just like they didn't want VP Harris to remove him from office cuz it would hurt her chances.



Done w/this BS. FO. https://t.co/ZuakXJLLQk — Lizziepooh (@Lizzie02563572) September 3, 2025

They were fully ready to give Biden another four years before his disastrous debate. They have no room to talk.

