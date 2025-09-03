AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted the Presidency

justmindy
justmindy | 1:35 PM on September 03, 2025
Jen Psaki has to be one of the biggest hypocrites alive. She's now trying to pretend Donald Trump staying out of camera range for a few days is akin to the multiple times Biden went missing for well, most of his Presidency. 

JEN PSAKI, MSNBC HOST: Now, just to be clear, we went in just a very quick span there.

We went from Trump saying he hadn't heard about the rumors of his death, to Trump saying he did hear about them from reports, to then back to Trump saying he hadn't heard anything about any of it, in the span of approximately 60 seconds in the Oval Office today. Really can't make this stuff up sometimes. And look, we may never know why Donald Trump suddenly spent a week hiding entirely from the American public, but you don't actually need baseless online conspiracies to explain why he might not want to show his face in public right now.

I mean, for starters, there's the polling, and boy, is it brutal. Americans are more and more pessimistic about their lives right now. A newly released Wall Street Journal poll finds that the percentage of Americans who think they have a good chance of improving their standard of living has fallen to just 25 percent, which is a new low in nearly four decades of polling that particular question.

She should be ashamed.

She clearly has zero scruples.

Their talking points make no sense. 

Of course, she won't .

The party is their religion. Their politics is their god.

Oh, she spun like a top for them. 

They were fully ready to give Biden another four years before his disastrous debate. They have no room to talk.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

