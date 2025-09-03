Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh

Occasionally, it's good for Americans to have a reality check about 'free' healthcare in other countries and what they actually offer to their citizens. Today, a tweet from a Canadian resident was quite telling.

Tore up my knee playing softball. I will need an MRI but Ontario requires I get an ultrasound first. How that's going... pic.twitter.com/lqRcYuIW8Q — Glen E. McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 2, 2025

So maybe in a year or two, he will get some relief and hopefully, there won't be further damage before they do the repairs.

There has been an MRI shortage in Canada since the MRI was invented. https://t.co/8QOFk2zRkF — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 3, 2025

Maybe if they weren't subsidizing illegals and all other nonsense, they could afford to pay for MRI machines.

The US has a serious problem with healthcare cost, but many don’t really understand how much better our access to timely healthcare is than most other first world countries.



Talk to people in Canada, UK, Israel etc. They regularly have to wait months of longer for basic… https://t.co/nzmIpkOJ2D — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 3, 2025

America may not be free, but people don't wait a year for an ultrasound either.

Heath care in Canada is free, and you get what you pay for. https://t.co/iH5XgynwrF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 2, 2025

Same as it ever was.

1-2 year waitlists in Canada for an ultrasound 😱 https://t.co/348bCrppTU — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 3, 2025

Healthcare in America is way too expensive and there are definite reforms that could be made, but it also could be much worse.

1-2 year waitlist for an ultrasound

MAID is readily available https://t.co/CQXMvNQXTW — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 2, 2025

So people who pay extra can get better service. What a concept.

This is why Canadians talking about “Americans don’t have free healthcare” is so laughable



At least our healthcare isn’t a choice between waiting years or being medically euthanized like a racehorse https://t.co/WGVKYqADzN — Allie (@allie__voss) September 3, 2025

This is a test that can probably be done for under $1000, likely closer to $400, with cash pay. Most reasonable people would prefer to pay that rather than wait 1-2 years.



But in Canada it’s illegal to pay cash.



This is what single payer does. https://t.co/5k3yXvrNGX — Anthony DiGiorgio, DO, MHA (@DrDiGiorgio) September 2, 2025

This is why America must resist this nonsense at all costs.

This Canadian needs an MRI but first needs to wait 1-2 years for an ultrasound BEFORE the MRI



Single payer healthcare is obviously a nightmarish failure



Beware. The “Affordable” Care Act brought the US much closer to this type of highly consolidated and inefficient system https://t.co/VLrupQXUnC — Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) September 3, 2025

Literally, nothing about the ACA made healthcare better or more affordable.

Canadian “free healthcare” is like if you posted a “free dinner” sign at your door for the whole neighborhood but only have 2k/month budget for food so they have to wait outside till you replenish the following month. But they villainize the restaurant next door which charges $40… https://t.co/BsBM32ARfB — Nahum (@nahumg_ld) September 3, 2025

Perfect analogy.

