Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 03, 2025
Meme

Occasionally, it's good for Americans to have a reality check about 'free' healthcare in other countries and what they actually offer to their citizens. Today, a tweet from a Canadian resident was quite telling. 

So maybe in a year or two, he will get some relief and hopefully, there won't be further damage before they do the repairs. 

Maybe if they weren't subsidizing illegals and all other nonsense, they could afford to pay for MRI machines. 

America may not be free, but people don't wait a year for an ultrasound either. 

Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to Shoot Each Other
Warren Squire
Same as it ever was. 

Healthcare in America is way too expensive and there are definite reforms that could be made, but it also could be much worse. 

So people who pay extra can get better service. What a concept.

This is why America must resist this nonsense at all costs. 

Literally, nothing about the ACA made healthcare better or more affordable. 

Perfect analogy. 

