Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh

Occasionally, it's good for Americans to have a reality check about 'free' healthcare in other countries and what they actually offer to their citizens. Today, a tweet from a Canadian resident was quite telling.
Tore up my knee playing softball. I will need an MRI but Ontario requires I get an ultrasound first. How that's going... pic.twitter.com/lqRcYuIW8Q— Glen E. McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 2, 2025
So maybe in a year or two, he will get some relief and hopefully, there won't be further damage before they do the repairs.
1-2 years https://t.co/2PVR51AJLX— Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) September 3, 2025
There has been an MRI shortage in Canada since the MRI was invented. https://t.co/8QOFk2zRkF— Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 3, 2025
Maybe if they weren't subsidizing illegals and all other nonsense, they could afford to pay for MRI machines.
The US has a serious problem with healthcare cost, but many don’t really understand how much better our access to timely healthcare is than most other first world countries.— AG (@AGHamilton29) September 3, 2025
Talk to people in Canada, UK, Israel etc. They regularly have to wait months of longer for basic… https://t.co/nzmIpkOJ2D
America may not be free, but people don't wait a year for an ultrasound either.
Heath care in Canada is free, and you get what you pay for. https://t.co/iH5XgynwrF— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 2, 2025
Same as it ever was.
1-2 year waitlists in Canada for an ultrasound 😱 https://t.co/348bCrppTU— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 3, 2025
Healthcare in America is way too expensive and there are definite reforms that could be made, but it also could be much worse.
1-2 year waitlist for an ultrasound— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 2, 2025
MAID is readily available https://t.co/CQXMvNQXTW
So people who pay extra can get better service. What a concept.
This is why Canadians talking about “Americans don’t have free healthcare” is so laughable— Allie (@allie__voss) September 3, 2025
At least our healthcare isn’t a choice between waiting years or being medically euthanized like a racehorse https://t.co/WGVKYqADzN
This is a test that can probably be done for under $1000, likely closer to $400, with cash pay. Most reasonable people would prefer to pay that rather than wait 1-2 years.— Anthony DiGiorgio, DO, MHA (@DrDiGiorgio) September 2, 2025
But in Canada it’s illegal to pay cash.
This is what single payer does. https://t.co/5k3yXvrNGX
This is why America must resist this nonsense at all costs.
Welcome to socialized healthcare. https://t.co/d9ieCYMVJT— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2025
This Canadian needs an MRI but first needs to wait 1-2 years for an ultrasound BEFORE the MRI— Dan Choi, MD, FAAOS (@drdanchoi) September 3, 2025
Single payer healthcare is obviously a nightmarish failure
Beware. The “Affordable” Care Act brought the US much closer to this type of highly consolidated and inefficient system https://t.co/VLrupQXUnC
Literally, nothing about the ACA made healthcare better or more affordable.
Canadian “free healthcare” is like if you posted a “free dinner” sign at your door for the whole neighborhood but only have 2k/month budget for food so they have to wait outside till you replenish the following month. But they villainize the restaurant next door which charges $40… https://t.co/BsBM32ARfB— Nahum (@nahumg_ld) September 3, 2025
Perfect analogy.
