Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was a Prison Camp

Here's the thing with the 'Free Palestine' propagandists ... they can't decide if Gaza was formerly a prison camp or a luxury beach vacation stop. Either way, it's Israel's fault, probably.
The most devastating transition ever: pic.twitter.com/oDnOAYj7el— MoTaz (@motazazaiza9) September 2, 2025
America-backed Israel did this. https://t.co/POAOcVURRV— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 2, 2025
So, did Israel destroy a thriving country or did it destroy what was already an open air prison. They need to make up their minds.
I thought it was an open air concentration camp prison?— Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) September 2, 2025
Will be exquisite once the Riviera of the Middle East is built! pic.twitter.com/TT84ltpOEA— Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) September 3, 2025
If Trump had his way. Heh.
Don’t start wars 🤷🏻♂️— The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) September 2, 2025
This is the perfect example of 'don't start none, won't be none'.
No, the people of Palestine did this by voting in Hamas, spending years firing missiles at Israel and celebrating the slaughter of over a thousand people in a single day on October 7th. Terrorism has consequences. Don’t start wars you can’t win next time.— Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) September 3, 2025
It was a mistake for them to support Hamas.
Name one place in the world that was in better shape AFTER a war. Yes it’s called consequences.— emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) September 3, 2025
It's why they should have never attacked Israel, murdered their citizens and raped their women.
Man you don’t like war and its results huh. Guess Hamas shouldn’t have started one deliberately.— Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) September 3, 2025
They could have left well enough alone and kept their beach paradise.
Yes. The democratic regime attacked by terrorists who took hostages did this. Maybe don’t start a war if you don’t like the consequences.— Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) September 2, 2025
Also, clearly they had every reason to keep some security between Gaza and themselves because we've all seen what happened.
Have the Gazans tried releasing the hostages and surrendering?— Dale 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@DaleNoNumbers) September 2, 2025
It's like they haven't even thought of it although many have suggested it to them and it has fallen on deaf ears.
No HAMAS did this.— Tafsik Organization (@Tafsikorg) September 3, 2025
FAFO.
And Hamas wants this to continue by denying the conditions Israel offered to end the war almost 2 years ago.
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES
SURRENDER.
The fact that you aren’t pressuring Hamas to take the generous deal means you don’t care about the Palestinians…
They can surrender and release the hostages and this can all end.
Wow. Hamas really shouldn’t have started a war on October 7, 2023 and should definitely release the hostages and surrender, huh?— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) September 3, 2025
You act like it was unprovoked. Actions have consequences— DougForThePeople (@Doug4ThePeople) September 2, 2025
Words to live by.
Chanting death to America and death to Israel will often have the unfortunate consequence of provoking reactions from America and Israel— Ben Foerg (@foerglikecyborg) September 2, 2025
It’s the strangest thing
That's all she wrote.
