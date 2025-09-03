Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico...
Wildcard Wednesday: Burning the Flag Edition
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized...
VIP
Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...
Ex-Press Secretary for JOE BIDEN Thinks the TRUMP WH Is Hiding Something About...
Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Reassures Israeli Fans They're Human Then Evokes Palestine to...
Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh
Mamdani’s Millionaires: NYC’s Future Run by Rich, Rookie Radicals
VIP
White House Releases Video Featuring 11 Life Lessons from President Trump to America’s...
Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to...
Ban Ballot Harvesting & We'll Never Lose Again? | J. Christian Adams

Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was a Prison Camp

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

Here's the thing with the 'Free Palestine' propagandists ... they can't decide if Gaza was formerly a prison camp or a luxury beach vacation stop. Either way, it's Israel's fault, probably. 

Advertisement

So, did Israel destroy a thriving country or did it destroy what was already an open air prison. They need to make up their minds. 

If Trump had his way. Heh.

This is the perfect example of 'don't start none, won't be none'. 

It was a mistake for them to support Hamas.

Recommended

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's why they should have never attacked Israel, murdered their citizens and raped their women. 

They could have left well enough alone and kept their beach paradise. 

Also, clearly they had every reason to keep some security between Gaza and themselves because we've all seen what happened. 

It's like they haven't even thought of it although many have suggested it to them and it has fallen on deaf ears.

Advertisement

They can surrender and release the hostages and this can all end. 

Words to live by. 

That's all she wrote.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun Bans (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
justmindy
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin
Doug P.
Canada’s ‘Free’ Healthcare: Two Years for an Ultrasound, Eh
justmindy
Dem Mayor Claims Hypnotic Migratory Red State Guns Are Causing Blameless Chicagoans to Shoot Each Other
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline Grateful Calvin
Advertisement