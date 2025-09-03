Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was a Prison Camp

Here's the thing with the 'Free Palestine' propagandists ... they can't decide if Gaza was formerly a prison camp or a luxury beach vacation stop. Either way, it's Israel's fault, probably.

The most devastating transition ever: pic.twitter.com/oDnOAYj7el — MoTaz (@motazazaiza9) September 2, 2025

America-backed Israel did this. https://t.co/POAOcVURRV — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 2, 2025

So, did Israel destroy a thriving country or did it destroy what was already an open air prison. They need to make up their minds.

I thought it was an open air concentration camp prison? — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) September 2, 2025

Will be exquisite once the Riviera of the Middle East is built! pic.twitter.com/TT84ltpOEA — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) September 3, 2025

If Trump had his way. Heh.

Don’t start wars 🤷🏻‍♂️ — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) September 2, 2025

This is the perfect example of 'don't start none, won't be none'.

No, the people of Palestine did this by voting in Hamas, spending years firing missiles at Israel and celebrating the slaughter of over a thousand people in a single day on October 7th. Terrorism has consequences. Don’t start wars you can’t win next time. — Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) September 3, 2025

It was a mistake for them to support Hamas.

Name one place in the world that was in better shape AFTER a war. Yes it’s called consequences. — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) September 3, 2025

It's why they should have never attacked Israel, murdered their citizens and raped their women.

Man you don’t like war and its results huh. Guess Hamas shouldn’t have started one deliberately. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) September 3, 2025

They could have left well enough alone and kept their beach paradise.

Yes. The democratic regime attacked by terrorists who took hostages did this. Maybe don’t start a war if you don’t like the consequences. — Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) September 2, 2025

Also, clearly they had every reason to keep some security between Gaza and themselves because we've all seen what happened.

Have the Gazans tried releasing the hostages and surrendering? — Dale 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@DaleNoNumbers) September 2, 2025

It's like they haven't even thought of it although many have suggested it to them and it has fallen on deaf ears.

No HAMAS did this.

FAFO.



And Hamas wants this to continue by denying the conditions Israel offered to end the war almost 2 years ago.

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES

SURRENDER.



The fact that you aren’t pressuring Hamas to take the generous deal means you don’t care about the Palestinians… — Tafsik Organization (@Tafsikorg) September 3, 2025

They can surrender and release the hostages and this can all end.

Wow. Hamas really shouldn’t have started a war on October 7, 2023 and should definitely release the hostages and surrender, huh? — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) September 3, 2025

You act like it was unprovoked. Actions have consequences — DougForThePeople (@Doug4ThePeople) September 2, 2025

Words to live by.

Chanting death to America and death to Israel will often have the unfortunate consequence of provoking reactions from America and Israel



It’s the strangest thing — Ben Foerg (@foerglikecyborg) September 2, 2025

That's all she wrote.

