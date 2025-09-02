Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement

Trump loves to rub misery in the Democrat's faces and today, he did quite a bang up job.

President @realDonaldTrump absolutely roasts the Democratic "bench" of bad candidates 👇



"They have [Jasmine] Crockett... that can't be serious."



"I watched Maxine Waters... she's an insult to intelligence."



"AOC, she speaks like a mouse." pic.twitter.com/uQPStgiN9v — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

The most hilarious President ever.

The president is absolutely correct. https://t.co/iM9Cj6dz4f — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2025

He's funny and he is correct.

Democrats are the party of the lost, weak & the criminal.

They have lost all the reasonable, honest & intelligent people. Nothing left but the walking dead. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) September 2, 2025

Also, the brain dead.

The irony is @RepJasmine is more white privileged than most white people in this country. 😂 — Ken (@Airte747) September 2, 2025

She definitely has wealth and networking privilege.

A lion doesn’t waste time debating with mice—it just roars, and the whole jungle listens. 👁 — The Truman Theory (@thetrumantheory) September 2, 2025

He's not saying anything that we don't already know. That's one of the reasons I voted for him. — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) September 2, 2025

He always speaks the truth.

As he should!



There are no leaders among democrats.



They have no self-respect, no poise, no presence, nor any position of confidence. They only contribute to chaos, defy law & order, and self-justify every global initiative that is set to harm America. — NooshSp (@Noosh18301Sp) September 2, 2025

They are an abject embarrassment.

And as usual he correct. — Marvin Mayfield (@MayfieldMa4734) September 2, 2025

AOC Mouse coming to a Disney show near you!😂 — FAFO (@jjennfferr) September 2, 2025

Please no. Don't ruin a magical place.

Jasmine crockofshit makes new republican voters everyday — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) September 2, 2025

The GOP should send her a fruit basket for that.

35 year-old AOC speaks like a little 6 year-old girl but Trump’s assessment is more spot on lol. 🐭 — Stella (@StellaRafaella2) September 2, 2025

Maxine Waters can't spell "amendment" or "constitution" — C.R. Enn (@C_R_Enn) September 2, 2025

She's lucky she can spell her name.

Trump is right. Who in the world would want those crazy loons anywhere in office. A bunch of cackling hens! — Teresa B (@bey779) September 2, 2025

So true. Unless democrats have a candidate that love God, love country, and love all people - they will rot.

- Jasmine is best at Crocketting, Maxine says stuff that most don’t understand, AOC is a hypocrite, does not walk the talk. — SH (@SilasHappy) September 2, 2025

The Democrats have nothing anywhere near that.

Trump loves trolling them🤣 — Lauren Prescott (@LaurenPrescottX) September 2, 2025

It's all in good fun.

