Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement

Trump loves to rub misery in the Democrat's faces and today, he did quite a bang up job.
President @realDonaldTrump absolutely roasts the Democratic "bench" of bad candidates 👇— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025
"They have [Jasmine] Crockett... that can't be serious."
"I watched Maxine Waters... she's an insult to intelligence."
"AOC, she speaks like a mouse." pic.twitter.com/uQPStgiN9v
The most hilarious President ever.
The president is absolutely correct. https://t.co/iM9Cj6dz4f— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2025
He's funny and he is correct.
Democrats are the party of the lost, weak & the criminal.— Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) September 2, 2025
They have lost all the reasonable, honest & intelligent people. Nothing left but the walking dead.
Also, the brain dead.
The irony is @RepJasmine is more white privileged than most white people in this country. 😂— Ken (@Airte747) September 2, 2025
She definitely has wealth and networking privilege.
A lion doesn’t waste time debating with mice—it just roars, and the whole jungle listens. 👁— The Truman Theory (@thetrumantheory) September 2, 2025
He's not saying anything that we don't already know. That's one of the reasons I voted for him.— BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) September 2, 2025
He always speaks the truth.
As he should!— NooshSp (@Noosh18301Sp) September 2, 2025
There are no leaders among democrats.
They have no self-respect, no poise, no presence, nor any position of confidence. They only contribute to chaos, defy law & order, and self-justify every global initiative that is set to harm America.
They are an abject embarrassment.
And as usual he correct.— Marvin Mayfield (@MayfieldMa4734) September 2, 2025
AOC Mouse coming to a Disney show near you!😂— FAFO (@jjennfferr) September 2, 2025
Please no. Don't ruin a magical place.
Jasmine crockofshit makes new republican voters everyday— Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) September 2, 2025
The GOP should send her a fruit basket for that.
35 year-old AOC speaks like a little 6 year-old girl but Trump’s assessment is more spot on lol. 🐭— Stella (@StellaRafaella2) September 2, 2025
Maxine Waters can't spell "amendment" or "constitution"— C.R. Enn (@C_R_Enn) September 2, 2025
She's lucky she can spell her name.
Trump is right. Who in the world would want those crazy loons anywhere in office. A bunch of cackling hens!— Teresa B (@bey779) September 2, 2025
So true. Unless democrats have a candidate that love God, love country, and love all people - they will rot.— SH (@SilasHappy) September 2, 2025
- Jasmine is best at Crocketting, Maxine says stuff that most don’t understand, AOC is a hypocrite, does not walk the talk.
The Democrats have nothing anywhere near that.
Trump loves trolling them🤣— Lauren Prescott (@LaurenPrescottX) September 2, 2025
It's all in good fun.
