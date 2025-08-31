Lying Liar Cenk Uygur's Fairy Tale Flop: Spinning Lies About Jewish-Muslim Bliss Before 1948

Cenk Uygur is out here rewriting history and hoping people don't notice. No, Jews and Muslims didn't get along with no issues before 1948 no matter what fairy tale Cenk wants to create.

My grandfather was born in Jubareh - the Jewish ghetto of Isfahan. When it rained he and all other Isfahani Jews were forbidden from going outside because the rain touching their Jewish skin would “pollute” the water supply.



My great-grandfather was lynched to death in the… pic.twitter.com/wjwqDFvzjb — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) August 31, 2025

They always throw in “compared to Europe.” Like, “We didn’t gas you en masse then put you in ovens see how tolerant we were.” https://t.co/16QgD4jor7 — . (@David__Well) August 31, 2025

They didn't kill the Jews 'as much' or something.

Truth. Cenk is an idiot and no one should follow him. https://t.co/x5Wbyaqg8R — Rich (@RealRichWilkins) August 31, 2025

@cenkuygur and @AnaKasparian are some of the most unhinged grifters and biggest liars on the internet https://t.co/gt3zCay9d1 — Col. Edwin Drake (@PortfolioAgony) August 31, 2025

They certainly are going hard to cover up for Hamas.

My family was deported from Spain in 1592. Ended up in Egypt as non citizens, citizens of no country. deported, all property, homes, businesses nationalised. To say Jews did not suffer under islam is a lie. MENA is almost a jew free zone, cleansing of Christian’s happens today. https://t.co/gnF8xRKCcY — assi is typing… (@docurel) August 31, 2025

People like Cenk aren't interested in reality, particularly when reality doesn't reflect well on the anti-Semites.

Cenk makes up his own history to fit his World view. He seems to have complete amnesia when it comes to the Armenian genocide at the hands of the Turks. https://t.co/sWG3ACPiW7 — Ephraim Krief (@effie4321) August 31, 2025

Insane that it needs to be said. The Jew's have been repeatedly oppressed throughout history. There's maybe 15 million Jews worldwide, 0.2% of 8 billion people, yet they have produced more geniuses than any other population of a similar size with outsized contributions to… https://t.co/06Of5ozgA1 — Peter Whelan (@PeterAWhelan) August 31, 2025

It doesn't need to be repeated to honest and sane people. It's just the Jew hating bigots who refuse to face reality.

How can Cenk live with himself...telling such obvious lies... https://t.co/g1dJS9zivz — ShadowHistorian (@AggieShadows) August 31, 2025

He thinks he is a good guy.

@cenkuygur forgets that we have brains and don't just take him for his word. https://t.co/yQ77JjKrEv — Digital Darling (@digitaldarling1) August 31, 2025

To be fair, people who take this guy seriously are not the brightest bulbs in the box. He is playing to his ignorant audience.

It's fascinating that every single Middle Eastern Muslim insists that it was all sunshine and roses before Israel, and every single MENA Jew can remember which of their ancestors got lynched for breathing an Arab's air.

Fascinating. But not surprising. https://t.co/aLXxrxG7ZK https://t.co/cZcW1CSGR3 — Milan Busk (@KarolusWangus) August 31, 2025

tell that to my 100 yo mom, she remembers the Farhud,when Iraqi Nazis attacked the Jewish neighborhood and killed hundreds,My dad run to roof tops escaped the debacle,we made it to Israel.

Cenk, stay uneducated. we will correct you. https://t.co/wSFHYa67PX — guns & moses,USA/IL ,Dolphin& Ostrich Trainer (@Yracha2) August 31, 2025

Continue to call con artists like Cenk out. It's the only to stop their lies and vitriol.

