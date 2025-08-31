Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to...
Lying Liar Cenk Uygur's Fairy Tale Flop: Spinning Lies About Jewish-Muslim Bliss Before 1948

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on August 31, 2025
Townhall Media

Cenk Uygur is out here rewriting history and hoping people don't notice. No, Jews and Muslims didn't get along with no issues before 1948 no matter what fairy tale Cenk wants to create. 

They didn't kill the Jews 'as much' or something.

They certainly are going hard to cover up for Hamas. 

People like Cenk aren't interested in reality, particularly when reality doesn't reflect well on the anti-Semites. 

It doesn't need to be repeated to honest and sane people. It's just the Jew hating bigots who refuse to face reality. 

He thinks he is a good guy.

To be fair, people who take this guy seriously are not the brightest bulbs in the box. He is playing to his ignorant audience. 

Continue to call con artists like Cenk out. It's the only to stop their lies and vitriol.

