Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords

They say this like it's a bad thing.
“With less international students on campus, landlords are left with vacant units. And that means lower rents.”— U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) August 29, 2025
“How do landlords feel about it?”
“I mean landlords are not happy about it.”
pic.twitter.com/rtC33pZ45h
So, there are more available units meaning the rent is cheaper for Americans, and there are more spots for Americans at prestigious colleges? Sounds like great news!
So ... lower rents is GOOD for tenants.— Patrick McGuinness (@mcguinnessfortx) August 30, 2025
This is 'America First'.
Fewer pic.twitter.com/XwSgCoHn8X— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 29, 2025
Yes, the lady in the video was bungling that rule of English language, for sure.
So there was never a housing shortage, just a surplus of foreigners and visa workers.— Patrick J. Wolf (@PatWolf) August 30, 2025
Sounds that way.
simply stunning...— Stephen “The Yellow Dart” Schutt (@schuttsm) August 29, 2025
they managed to get democrats to defend landlords
Trump really has broken their brains.
"Won't somebody please think of the landlords??" pic.twitter.com/t9Y2m4q2k0— Jackie (@Num5isAlive) August 29, 2025
There isn't a housing crisis.— Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) August 29, 2025
There's an immigrant crisis.
Lower rent for stretched students? Fewer foreigners?— CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 29, 2025
Win win.
This should be reason to celebrate!
That math works the same with deporting illegal aliens.— Viking Ranger (@ranger_viking) August 30, 2025
Exactly! It makes more homes available to regular Americans at lower prices.
housing becomes affordable... landlords devastated— Imperium Occidentis (@IOccidentis) August 29, 2025
Lower rent is great for American students.— FUBots (@fubots1) August 29, 2025
This is what Americans voted for.
This is the perfect test case. End all Visa programs and rents will fall off the table— NE-Techworkers (@CTechworkers) August 29, 2025
Ah yes, Boston, where students pay $3000 a month for a 4th floor rat trap with no fire escape— rockmom☘️ (@rockmom) August 30, 2025
But Democrats want Americans to cry for the landlords.
Higher supply for Americans, this is bad how exactly?— Roger Sherman (@MigrantEnjoyer) August 29, 2025
It's not! It's wonderful, but for some reason, that makes Democrats mad. Weird.
Gee, maybe easing the demand on residential housing will result in reduced prices. If this results in the sell off of residential real estate by the investment companies like Black Rock who have been gobbling it up for several years, I certainly won’t lose any sleep over it.— Laura Mallow (@LauraM11255) August 30, 2025
Fingers crossed.
Don't flood the country with millions (or tens of millions) of foreigners a year and Americans can afford to live. Incredible.— Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) August 30, 2025
Only a liberal would be like, oh, this is horrible, how are we gonna replace our American jobs with foreigners?— TheWriteStuff (@askmylab) August 30, 2025
The only reason foreign students should be allowed to take a spot from an American student is if it is some highly specialized field no American students wants to do or is qualified to do. America First, period.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member