Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords

justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

They say this like it's a bad thing. 

So, there are more available units meaning the rent is cheaper for Americans, and there are more spots for Americans at prestigious colleges? Sounds like great news!

This is 'America First'.

Yes, the lady in the video was bungling that rule of English language, for sure.

Sounds that way.

Trump really has broken their brains.

This should be reason to celebrate!

Exactly! It makes more homes available to regular Americans at lower prices.

This is what Americans voted for. 

But Democrats want Americans to cry for the landlords. 

It's not! It's wonderful, but for some reason, that makes Democrats mad. Weird.

Fingers crossed. 

The only reason foreign students should be allowed to take a spot from an American student is if it is some highly specialized field no American students wants to do or is qualified to do. America First, period. 




