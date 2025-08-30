Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords

They say this like it's a bad thing.

“With less international students on campus, landlords are left with vacant units. And that means lower rents.”



“How do landlords feel about it?”



“I mean landlords are not happy about it.”

pic.twitter.com/rtC33pZ45h — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

So, there are more available units meaning the rent is cheaper for Americans, and there are more spots for Americans at prestigious colleges? Sounds like great news!

So ... lower rents is GOOD for tenants. — Patrick McGuinness (@mcguinnessfortx) August 30, 2025

This is 'America First'.

Yes, the lady in the video was bungling that rule of English language, for sure.

So there was never a housing shortage, just a surplus of foreigners and visa workers. — Patrick J. Wolf (@PatWolf) August 30, 2025

Sounds that way.

simply stunning...



they managed to get democrats to defend landlords — Stephen “The Yellow Dart” Schutt (@schuttsm) August 29, 2025

Trump really has broken their brains.

"Won't somebody please think of the landlords??" pic.twitter.com/t9Y2m4q2k0 — Jackie (@Num5isAlive) August 29, 2025

There isn't a housing crisis.



There's an immigrant crisis. — Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) August 29, 2025

Lower rent for stretched students? Fewer foreigners?



Win win. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 29, 2025

This should be reason to celebrate!

That math works the same with deporting illegal aliens. — Viking Ranger (@ranger_viking) August 30, 2025

Exactly! It makes more homes available to regular Americans at lower prices.

housing becomes affordable... landlords devastated — Imperium Occidentis (@IOccidentis) August 29, 2025

Lower rent is great for American students. — FUBots (@fubots1) August 29, 2025

This is what Americans voted for.

This is the perfect test case. End all Visa programs and rents will fall off the table — NE-Techworkers (@CTechworkers) August 29, 2025

Ah yes, Boston, where students pay $3000 a month for a 4th floor rat trap with no fire escape — rockmom☘️ (@rockmom) August 30, 2025

But Democrats want Americans to cry for the landlords.

Higher supply for Americans, this is bad how exactly? — Roger Sherman (@MigrantEnjoyer) August 29, 2025

It's not! It's wonderful, but for some reason, that makes Democrats mad. Weird.

Gee, maybe easing the demand on residential housing will result in reduced prices. If this results in the sell off of residential real estate by the investment companies like Black Rock who have been gobbling it up for several years, I certainly won’t lose any sleep over it. — Laura Mallow (@LauraM11255) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

Fingers crossed.

Don't flood the country with millions (or tens of millions) of foreigners a year and Americans can afford to live. Incredible. — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) August 30, 2025

Only a liberal would be like, oh, this is horrible, how are we gonna replace our American jobs with foreigners? — TheWriteStuff (@askmylab) August 30, 2025

The only reason foreign students should be allowed to take a spot from an American student is if it is some highly specialized field no American students wants to do or is qualified to do. America First, period.











Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.