Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump...
VIP
This Is Why the Democrats' Calls for Gun Control Ring Hollow
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
VIP
Tennis Fan's Shameful Act: Man Steals Child's Souvenir Hat at US Open, Sparks...
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither...
WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got...
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Israeli Hostages, Including Oct. 7 Hero, Found Murdered...
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...

Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Earlier, Speaker Johnson went on television to talk about the Democrats weird obsession with insisting prayers don't matter. 

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom responded to that clip with a scripture because, of course, he did. 

Apparently, Newsom means 'deeds' like taking the right to defend themselves away from innocent people because criminals don't care about laws. They'll have guns anyway. 

They really hate Christians.

Scripture says 'Not all who say Lord, Lord will enter the kingdom of Heaven.'. 

Bingo!

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

There are lots of pictures about not committing adultery in the Bible. 

Every single time.

Newsom is the last one who should speak on anything to do with God or the Bible. 

Advertisement

Clearly, Democrats don't think they need the votes of Christians. 

He has no respect for God or His Word. 

It's the way they operate.





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION BIBLE CHRISTIANITY GAVIN NEWSOM GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Rick Wilson's JD Vance Fantasy: The Daily Beast Falls for Gossip No Trump Insider Would Share with Him
justmindy
Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Political Violence
Amy Curtis
The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thank U, Next: John Fetterman Celebrates Israeli's Elimination of Houthi Leadership
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement