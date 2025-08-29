Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians

Earlier, Speaker Johnson went on television to talk about the Democrats weird obsession with insisting prayers don't matter.

Democrats mocking the power of prayer in the wake of tragedy is so disgraceful it’s hard to even summon words to describe.



Millions of Americans know prayer brings strength in our darkest moments. For politicians to belittle faith to score cheap points shows just how out of… pic.twitter.com/79VxW3DPBS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 29, 2025

Gavin Newsom responded to that clip with a scripture because, of course, he did.

James 2:14: "What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds?" https://t.co/0QXplgsLil — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 29, 2025

Apparently, Newsom means 'deeds' like taking the right to defend themselves away from innocent people because criminals don't care about laws. They'll have guns anyway.

The New Middle Ages is seriously just like the first Middle Ages. https://t.co/50dn2SpBOb — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 29, 2025

They really hate Christians.

The devil quotes scripture for his own purposes. https://t.co/SzG01gcxFB — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 29, 2025

Scripture says 'Not all who say Lord, Lord will enter the kingdom of Heaven.'.

Even Satan attempted to cite scripture to have his will be done.



If your "deeds" are in direct opposition to scripture (abortion + pro-crime + LGBT madness), you really shouldn't be citing the Word. https://t.co/RaWHGC40Nu pic.twitter.com/E9aiXN1xrV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 29, 2025

Bingo!

Newsom 69:69: “Thou shalt not sleep with thy campaign manager’s wife.” https://t.co/jQak1Yz2WM pic.twitter.com/CmjNuOcvuF — Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) August 29, 2025

There are lots of pictures about not committing adultery in the Bible.

You have neither faith nor deeds. Mocking children for praying! for being shot! https://t.co/OZiRJSPkIi — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 29, 2025

Every single time.

Galatians 6:7 “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked.” https://t.co/MmnqDvbwrG pic.twitter.com/CjFqoJL2nt — American Squire (Golden Age) (@HeWhoCrusades) August 29, 2025

So, you're suggesting the Catholic grade school kids should've been protesting, what, gun rights? Trans rights?



Sit this one out, pagan. https://t.co/G95rJDuIkK — Tony (@justtjb) August 29, 2025

Newsom is the last one who should speak on anything to do with God or the Bible.

Keep it up https://t.co/iUyJI67g3U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 29, 2025

Clearly, Democrats don't think they need the votes of Christians.

You crapped on Christians yesterday for praying then have the nerve to turn around and try to use Scripture to beat them over the head. Get bent slime ball, Greasy Gavin. https://t.co/RU4x9MNCzV — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 29, 2025

He has no respect for God or His Word.

Godless Communists always try to use your faith in Christ against you.



Ignore this faithless demon. https://t.co/6PHE4l72sl — GuardAmerican🐸 (@GuardAmerican) August 29, 2025

It's the way they operate.















