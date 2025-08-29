Stephen King vs. Matt Walsh: X Battle Continues to Rage as King Makes...
Ex-DNC Chair Slams Biden Team for Rejecting Party Rebrand: Democrats Need a New Playbook

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 29, 2025
ImgFlip

The ex Chair of the DNC went on Gavin Newsom's podcast to let the world know he thinks the Democrats need to rebrand and he said as much to Joe Biden and his team. He said they rejected all of his ideas. 

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison said Wednesday that members of former President Joe Biden’s inner circle dismissed his ideas for a Democratic brand study during a podcast interview.

“Now, some of the people in his universe at the White House did not always make it easy in terms of doing the things that I thought we should have been doing in order to strengthen the party, to rebuild the party’s brand, to really engage in the social media aspect,” Harrison told Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., during his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.”

Harrison called Biden one of the most “pro-party” presidents the Democratic Party has ever had and credited him for helping to invest in state parties across the country. 

“I wanted to create a YouTube channel that I call ‘DTV’ that would have been focused on the Democratic Party and having us tell our own story, highlighting our successes, getting different people that showcase the diversity of the party out there on social media, where people are getting their information from. But I was told, ‘that’s not a big priority right now,'” he continued.

The Democrats need to fix some things, for sure, but a YouTube channel where they can wave their freak flag for even more people is probably not the solution. 

The difference is Cracker Barrel was already doing great and they were trying to fix something that wasn't broken. The Democratic Party is majorly broken and they need many fixes. 

Biden was not lucid enough to be the problem. 

They've gone so far off the rails, it is going to take a whole lot for them to win back normies.

