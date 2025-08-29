Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the...
Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N....
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who...
VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Sub...
A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender...
For SOME Reason the Media Couldn't Fit This Context Into Headlines About Trump...
L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Leave It to CNN and Anderson Cooper to Exploit Minneapolis Shooting Survivor to...
Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY...
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning...

Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up Sham

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on August 29, 2025
Screenshot via Comedy Central

It's about time someone Harrison actually respects calls him out for his nonsense. They lied to the American public and now they don't want to be held accountable. That's a character problem. Sorry, not sorry. 

Advertisement

They totally deserve it. They deserve every little bit of it. It's embarrassing, but it needs to happen. They still won't learn, but it needs to happen. 

It's long past time.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

He absolutely will. This is him blowing off steam, but he will still march right to the polls and vote for Democrats again and again. He'll use the excuse Trump is Hitler or something as his cover. 

They shouldn't ever be able to recover. They will because the public and voters have a short memory. 

That won't happen because he has no respect for Republicans. 

Advertisement

Right now, they just keep going father Left and they aren't learning any hard lessons.

They'll lie anyway they can. It's their brand.

It would have been great if someone on the Left would have loved this country more than the party. Sigh. That is clearly too much to ask.


 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thanks, Trump! It Had to Hurt CNN to Report Gas Prices Are the Lowest They've Been In Years (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
UNHINGED: Crazed Leftist Says He's HAPPY Catholic Schools Are Targets of Violence (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is
Grateful Calvin
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Subpoena Stunt
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement