Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up Sham

It's about time someone Harrison actually respects calls him out for his nonsense. They lied to the American public and now they don't want to be held accountable. That's a character problem. Sorry, not sorry.

Advertisement

🚨NEW:



CHARLAMAGNE: "It's just hard to believe y'all, Jaime, now, simply because we know what y'all watched the last 4 years."



"Even when I see somebody like Karine Jean-Pierre come out with her book, and I'm like, 'You sat up there and lied for him all of this time.' ... All… pic.twitter.com/7jqlY6aT5f — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 29, 2025

By now everyone knows Biden's decline was a huge coverup. https://t.co/EAyET3UETF — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 29, 2025

GP HAHAHA! Oh, those Democrats. I'd almost feel bad for them if they didn't deserve it so much. https://t.co/2wVSjV1Wz9 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2025

They totally deserve it. They deserve every little bit of it. It's embarrassing, but it needs to happen. They still won't learn, but it needs to happen.

I like this kind of smoke https://t.co/fj3OoMfIVo — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) August 29, 2025

It's long past time.

And Charlemagne (not a god) will still vote for democrats. He's such a 🤡 — J (@JayTC53) August 29, 2025

He absolutely will. This is him blowing off steam, but he will still march right to the polls and vote for Democrats again and again. He'll use the excuse Trump is Hitler or something as his cover.

the tide continues to turn against the dems. Will they ever be able to recover from the self inflicted damage of the last 4-8 years? — Monty Bennett (@MontyBennett) August 29, 2025

They shouldn't ever be able to recover. They will because the public and voters have a short memory.

Charlamagne owes an apology to @LaraLeaTrump for his unfair belligerence during her chat. I remember her poise & calmness as he attacked her@EricTrump — The Hopeful Indian (Family of Modi Ji 🕉️) (@IllyChakrabarty) August 29, 2025

That won't happen because he has no respect for Republicans.

All make believe until they lose the midterms then they will cosplay some more until they lose 28 then they might have a coming to Jesus moment and the dems will have to change their party to hopefully one that does not steal lie and put the USA last if it stops them getting paid — BlackKnight (@antace33) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Right now, they just keep going father Left and they aren't learning any hard lessons.

Welcome to the Democrats favorite. Lying by omission. That way you can never say they lied. As Harrison just said "I ain't lie about a damn thing."🤣😂🤦‍♂️ — Bruce Lee (@weardown) August 29, 2025

They'll lie anyway they can. It's their brand.

It makes me smile when people who don't pull punches on the left call Democrats out. 🤣💜



Thanks for making money on books, people. The American People would have LOVED if you had spoken up while the dementia patient was in office, screwing up the country. — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) August 29, 2025

It would have been great if someone on the Left would have loved this country more than the party. Sigh. That is clearly too much to ask.





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.