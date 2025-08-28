CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...
BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
VIP
Zizian Trans Cult's Deadly Rampage: Media Embargo Hides Violence You Never Heard About
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Wa...

Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on August 28, 2025
Imgflip

As if we need more video to explain what is wrong in California, but here is another to add to the collection.

Advertisement

Here's the thing, when there are fewer units to live in, the price goes up because there is a high demand. So, when she brags about reducing the number of units and taking away viable space for business in order to install more car chargers, that's doing the opposite of helping poor people. The crazy part is she brags about it. 

This is another example of why local elections matter. People get very involved in national politics, and that's also important, but local politics will have a much greater day to day effect on your life. 

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Advertisement

We reward all the wrong kinds of jobs. 

It's not even close.

He knows the conversation just went right off the rails. 

So, basically Chicago and Boston. 

Advertisement

That was an excellent choice.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA ECONOMY HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Brett T.
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Brett T.
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Shooter Headline
Amy Curtis
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police Brett T.
Advertisement