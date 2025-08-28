Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor

As if we need more video to explain what is wrong in California, but here is another to add to the collection.

Legit hilarious video of LA City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla claiming her contribution to housing affordability in LA was to convince a developer to reduce a 6-story housing unit to 3-stories while adding EV chargers.



Zero understanding that less housing = higher rent. pic.twitter.com/V9uiqB6mRj — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2025

Here's the thing, when there are fewer units to live in, the price goes up because there is a high demand. So, when she brags about reducing the number of units and taking away viable space for business in order to install more car chargers, that's doing the opposite of helping poor people. The crazy part is she brags about it.

We need competent local leadership



Replacing all of our local leaders with people above replacement level would solve at least half of our country’s major problems https://t.co/PxRRyxEzkG — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) August 28, 2025

This is another example of why local elections matter. People get very involved in national politics, and that's also important, but local politics will have a much greater day to day effect on your life.

When people keep saying LA is fine with homelessness, it’s time to look in the mirror. https://t.co/MUxQfPnnrm — Daniel L (@iamduongle) August 28, 2025

It's wild that we've structured society such that professions like "policymaker" tend to attract stupid people, and "squeeze $$ out of trading stocks without adding any value" attracts the smart ones https://t.co/0FmbaJFJtH — Vinnie Pukh (@VinniePukh) August 28, 2025

We reward all the wrong kinds of jobs.

I'm pretty sure this lady is why Third Way had to come up with that list of words to avoid https://t.co/joIemQnTXw — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 28, 2025

Politicians are some of the dumbest people on the planet. https://t.co/ufO32NZrjn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025

It's not even close.

Watch the reaction on the face of the gentleman wearing glasses as he listens to Ms. Padilla’s “economic planning.” He looks as if he just wandered into the cantina on Alderaan and is looking for a way out. https://t.co/oR9M6oqb2H — Archie S Law (@archieslaw) August 28, 2025

He knows the conversation just went right off the rails.

Next shes going to explain how she is addressing concerns about growing crime by reducing police budgets and helping criminals avoid jail time… https://t.co/cUPDp8Fx8e — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2025

So, basically Chicago and Boston.

Progressive economics.



Less of something makes it cheaper. 🥴 https://t.co/0jeKAIm4id — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) August 28, 2025

Finally watched this, it's as wild as anyone says. These people are as retarded as they're malevolent. https://t.co/cK2IEFW7HN — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) August 28, 2025

In the last year, one of my colleagues moved out of Manhattan, where she had been paying $4,000 to rent a 1-bedroom for the last year.



She wound up moving to Phoenix, where’s she’s now paying $1,700 in rent. 🤷‍♂️😂



Build Baby Build! https://t.co/OyNl8eB8OU — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) August 28, 2025

That was an excellent choice.

