CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime

One would think shooting a Catholic school up where his mother used to be employed during prayer would be enough to designate a mass murder incident a 'hate crime'. That's what people with a brain would conclude. Apparently, CNN doesn't require people with brains these days.

UNHINGED: CNN's John Miller on the trans killer who murdered kids at a Catholic school:



"I almost find the conclusion that it's a hate crime against Catholics premature..."



Dr. Jeff Gardere: "Absolutely. Where is the political ideology here?..." pic.twitter.com/r58YF3nx6g — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2025

What is wrong with these people?

There is no low they won’t descend to. https://t.co/8avxp9ksEa — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2025

Notice the chyron -- nothing about him wanting President Trump assassinated and instead of "anti-Christian," it's "anti-religious."



Of course, it does say "anti-black" https://t.co/O6XEP8p9Go — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 28, 2025

They will always try to change the narrative to their preferred political cause.

A board certified clinical psychologist on CNN just said we ‘may assume’ that the trans shooter is Catholic. https://t.co/T1jR9YmVqX pic.twitter.com/CzrHmkvnlZ — Marisela Ramirez (@mariselapenny) August 28, 2025

Funny what they say we can assume versus what they say we can't assume.

People acting stupid about a motive screams "change the channel" https://t.co/5tgmBg1DhH — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 28, 2025

The will do anything to defend the Leftist agenda.

This is another example of why CNN ratings are so low. https://t.co/8ZujBNQCfZ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 28, 2025

As they should be.

These people are unacceptable. I reject them. — aka Hadassah 🇺🇸 (@BeastlyChowder) August 28, 2025

It will be "premature" to speculate until it's too old to be newsworthy. This is the strategy when it's from their side. If this was a Trump supporter shooting up a mosque they would never stop. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) August 28, 2025

They want it to go away as soon as possible.

If I understand the argument, if a mentally ill transgender dilusional killer hates groups A, B, C and D, but kills only group A, it would be premature to conclude that he hates group A. Where does @CNN get these idiots? — Naples Ron (@rrj0000) August 28, 2025

You cannot hate the left and the media enough. — Captain Cringe (@TravisG239) August 28, 2025

As much as you loathe them, it is not enough.

These people,are insufferable. They lie to our faces and wonder why their ratings are in the toilet. — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) August 28, 2025

And not a single mention about the shooter being a trans. @ScottJenningsKY needs to get off this hellhole. — Cory (@itoldyoumonsoon) August 28, 2025

It was a hate crime against Christians plain and simple. I despise the media. — Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) August 28, 2025

It absolutely was and there is no reason to try and argue about it.

They just can’t bring themselves to admit what is completely obvious to everyone else — Edward Rafii (@makaveddie81) August 28, 2025

They would have to admit their own ideology is trash and they'll never do that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

