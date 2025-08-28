Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blami...
Crooked Media's Jane Coaston Plays Obtuse: Dodging Real Crime Solutions with a Smirk
Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential...
Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Craze...
VIP
Chuck Todd Says Those ‘Posing’ as Cabinet Members Looked Like Hostages to Trump
Understanding How Democrats Lied About The Minneapolis School Shooting To Push Their Narra...
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know...
Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis...
VIP
The Democratic Party Covered Itself In Glory Today
Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on...
Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation...

CNN's Despicable Denial: Refusing to Call Trans Shooter's Catholic School Massacre a Hate Crime

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 28, 2025
Imgflip

One would think shooting a Catholic school up where his mother used to be employed during prayer would be enough to designate a mass murder incident a 'hate crime'. That's what people with a brain would conclude. Apparently, CNN doesn't require people with brains these days. 

Advertisement

What is wrong with these people?

They will always try to change the narrative to their preferred political cause. 

Funny what they say we can assume versus what they say we can't assume. 

Recommended

Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump
justmindy
Advertisement

The will do anything to defend the Leftist agenda. 

As they should be. 

They want it to go away as soon as possible. 

As much as you loathe them, it is not enough. 

Advertisement

It absolutely was and there is no reason to try and argue about it. 

They would have to admit their own ideology is trash and they'll never do that. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump
justmindy
Crooked Media's Jane Coaston Plays Obtuse: Dodging Real Crime Solutions with a Smirk
justmindy
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons
Brett T.
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential Election - It’s ABSOLUTE!
Warren Squire
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on Minneapolis Shooter's Gun
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maxwell Frost: Bigoted Hypocrite Dismisses Prayers for Slain Catholic Children While Blaming Trump justmindy
Advertisement