Parents Beware ... CAIR's Curriculum: Erasing Jihad and Terrorism from Philly Schools' History Lessons

So kind of CAIR to agree to partner with Philadelphia schools and offer some historical curriculum. Surely, there is no bias and it's all for the good of the children. Heh.

🚨 Philadelphia: CAIR-Philadelphia is now “partnering” with city schools to promote “inclusive education.”



Among its offerings?



• A 9/11 curriculum that bans teachers from using the words “Islamic terrorists” or “jihadists.”



• A workshop titled “American Jews and Political… pic.twitter.com/IkXtkgSLCT — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) August 26, 2025

So, terrorists participating in jihad can no longer be identified as doing so even though that's what they are doing. Seems weird to teach kids lies. Of course, there has to be lessons about 'The Joos' and how they control the world and the weather or something.

Reminder: CAIR is a terrorist organization.https://t.co/8IdcBqsXQv — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) August 26, 2025

That's probably why they are so invested in protecting other terrorists.

It's important for parents and the public to understand who CAIR is and what they support.

And this is pretty much everything you need to know about CAIR.https://t.co/6fOQOTfM3k — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) August 26, 2025

Mirroring similar efforts in Philadelphia, CAIR-LA has also tried to influence Irvine, CA and @IUSD alongside Groundswell (formerly the OC Human Relations Council), with Mayor @LarryAgran123 @City_of_Irvine publicly pushing for it. @AmyMek @RAIRFoundation — Shula 🎗️🇺🇸 (@MOT_Lionz2) August 27, 2025

California parents should also be wary.

This would be an excellent time for him to intervene.

If you live in Philadelphia you need to be raising hell over this one. This has to be stopped. — Rick Calvert (@blogworld) August 27, 2025

CAIR IS A TERRORIST ORG HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 26, 2025

Please designate CAIR the terrorist organization they are.



Please get them out of our schools and tell our public schools that they cannot censor speech or the truth from history.@SecRubio @EDSecMcMahon @potus @StephenM — Hope d'Amore (@10ATexan) August 27, 2025

They should be nowhere near creating curriculum for kids.

Interesting @CAIRPhilly wants to teach Philly kids about the scary Jews and how they control the world! Can someone say antisemitic!?!?! Wonder how Philly would react if this was a lesson plan on any other group!?!?! Where is Philly Strong to say NO to this!?!?! @PhillyMayor… — Todd Richman (@toddrichman) August 27, 2025

One would think the Governor of Pennsylvania, a Jewish person himself, may want to look into this.

@JoshShapiroPA CAIR is a terrorist support group. They should not be in the public schools — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) August 27, 2025

We need to stop this madness from metastasizing in the US. — Eli 🎗️🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@eefrat2) August 27, 2025

Enough is enough.

CAIR’s executive director publicly celebrated the terrorist slaughter of 10/7. They should have no role anywhere in respectable society, let alone in schools. https://t.co/oIXyfOo5Z2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2025

Look into what your children are learning and who is influencing it.

