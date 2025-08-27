VIP
Parents Beware ... CAIR's Curriculum: Erasing Jihad and Terrorism from Philly Schools' History Lessons

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy

So kind of CAIR to agree to partner with Philadelphia schools and offer some historical curriculum. Surely, there is no bias and it's all for the good of the children. Heh.

So, terrorists participating in jihad can no longer be identified as doing so even though that's what they are doing. Seems weird to teach kids lies. Of course, there has to be lessons about 'The Joos' and how they control the world and the weather or something. 

That's probably why they are so invested in protecting other terrorists. 

It's important for parents and the public to understand who CAIR is and what they support.

California parents should also be wary. 

This would be an excellent time for him to intervene. 

They should be nowhere near creating curriculum for kids. 

One would think the Governor of Pennsylvania, a Jewish person himself, may want to look into this. 

Enough is enough. 

Look into what your children are learning and who is influencing it.

