AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays a Total Mystery

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on August 27, 2025

AOC revealed her financials and folks have some questions. 

That's all well and good but people are wondering if she is creatively hiding some dough

Most Americans would give anything to have 66k in the bank. 

That's the question that needs to be answered. Particularly, because she sometimes calls him her 'spouse' and others her 'partner'. Why is this?

She keeps hoping her party succeeds in forgiving them and she won't have to pay them off. 

The average American is robbing Peter to pay Paul and trying to figure out how to to buy groceries. 

She expects the American people to take care of that for her. 

Well, besides that, she's broke or something. 

Well, that too.

