Maxwell Frost Flops: Blames GOP and Billionaires While Ignoring Massive Democratic Failures

Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become reliably conservative and voted in some great GOP leaders. There are still some pockets of insanity, however, and Maxwell Frost represents one of them.

Republicans would prefer we blame each other rather than the people truly at fault for rising costs—the GOP and billionaires. pic.twitter.com/gTf0l6wl40 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 25, 2025

The Democrats were in charge for the last four years when the prices went through the roof, but apparently that is the fault of Republicans or something. Leave it to the Democrats to always try to blame others instead of ever taking accountability.

At some point you will actually read true polls. Your party is irrelevant. https://t.co/OzrzX40kpy — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) August 26, 2025

Particularly in Florida.

You misspelled Soros $. Silly you. https://t.co/OzrzX40kpy — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) August 26, 2025

Bill Gates, George & Alex Soros are Democratic Billionaires who own the Democratic Party! They ran Biden & Kamala https://t.co/znjpaAonwI — Jayne Abrams (@AbramsJayn9208) August 25, 2025

Those are the people Frost should be worried about.

Last I saw, Democrats created 9.1% inflation and Trump inflation has been hovering around less than .5%...

Gas, eggs and food has come down... https://t.co/AFQMJTMcrH — AmerConservative 🇺🇸 (@ConservativAmer) August 25, 2025

Exactly right.

Point and laugh.

It’s a good thing that Democrats don’t taken in any money from the Soros family or Reid Hoffman.

They’re busy working their shifts at McDonald’s and can’t afford to front you any cash. https://t.co/z6xp9vRgbN — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) August 25, 2025

Friendly reminder that democrats steal tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/g8ASMW754Y — Staci (@Staciopath) August 25, 2025

Are you gunna post the chart you deleted as your source? 🤣 Let me help jog your memory. pic.twitter.com/gKtoW2GsnH — Adam L (@AdamLProduction) August 25, 2025

Never forget!

No. We don’t blame each other. We blame the failed politicians in @TheDemocrats that lied to us for the last 4 years and made our lives miserable. pic.twitter.com/oNxFMhCN8G — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) August 25, 2025

This is the best people to blame.

But no mention of the prices rising dramatically like they did over the last four years, right? pic.twitter.com/xksr2pCo9v — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) August 25, 2025

Of course Maxwell doesn't want to talk about that.

Stop lying. Democrats' reckless spending, immigration and crime policies, tax hikes, and red tape have caused many of the economic problems that Americans are having to deal with. Also, which left-wing billionaire is funding this post? — Richard M (@rlmcca) August 25, 2025

All Democrats have is class envy and accusations of racism.

Pathetic weaklings. — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) August 25, 2025

It's a broken record.

