Maxwell Frost Flops: Blames GOP and Billionaires While Ignoring Massive Democratic Failures

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become reliably conservative and voted in some great GOP leaders. There are still some pockets of insanity, however, and Maxwell Frost represents one of them. 

The Democrats were in charge for the last four years when the prices went through the roof, but apparently that is the fault of Republicans or something. Leave it to the Democrats to always try to blame others instead of ever taking accountability. 

Particularly in Florida.

Those are the people Frost should be worried about. 

Exactly right. 

Point and laugh. 

Never forget!

This is the best people to blame. 

Of course Maxwell doesn't want to talk about that. 

It's a broken record.

