Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder

He's haunted? Maybe he shouldn't have allowed it.
Ex-Meta exec Nick Clegg says he’s haunted by Facebook’s decision to ban Trump: ‘That weighed on me very heavily and still does’ https://t.co/cYybUosB1i pic.twitter.com/A1k83Kk3QF— New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2025
The former Meta executive who recommended banning President Donald Trump from Facebook says the decision still keeps him awake at night.
Nick Clegg, the former British deputy prime minister who spent seven years as Meta’s top political fixer, said suspending Trump in January 2021 for posts stoking the Capitol riot was a “very, very uncomfortable” moment that continues to haunt him.
“I found that really weighed on me very heavily and still does,” Clegg, 58, told the Guardian.
“On the one hand, I felt very clearly that the content rules of the company had been violated and, on the other hand … it’s an unelected private company making a decision that affects the public realm. And he was the outgoing president of the world’s most powerful democracy.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company suspended Trump from Facebook and Instagram after Jan. 6, 2021, warning the risks of letting him post were “simply too great.”
The ban, originally set to last until the presidential transition, was ultimately extended to two years.
In 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts, with Clegg saying voters “should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Should be in prison https://t.co/AZsLGYSEK5— PREZZY NEWS (@BosPatriot1776) August 25, 2025
He never gave a rats @ss when it was going on. https://t.co/0Kf9ylesHT— Spartan (@staylo27) August 25, 2025
True that!
Funny nobody cared until Trump won again. Suddenly everyone regrets taking sides.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 25, 2025
Isn't that interesting?
Why did Zuck allow it to happen on Facebook? He's the one at the top so ultimately it was his decision. It was a bad look for America.— 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) August 25, 2025
Ultimately, he is responsible for all the decisions.
It probably haunts him because it seems to have yielded the opposite outcome. Not just for Trump, but censorship as a whole. 2020-2022 was a dystopian trial run of top down control and it absolutely fell flat— me (@mike_nasca) August 25, 2025
It backfired on him if that was his goal.
It’s refreshing to hear such honesty from someone in that position acknowledging the weight of those decisions shows real self awareness and responsibility.— Maroof Azeem (@maro16585) August 25, 2025
Credit where it is due.
It was an awful decision.— Citizen X🎚️🇺🇸 (@latayprime) August 25, 2025
It was awful and unfair.
What lengths did he go to in his fight to get them to reverse their decision?— Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) August 25, 2025
Fair question. What did he do at the time to get them not to do it? The answer is nothing. He encouraged it.
Yet, they're still attacking conservatives. Nothing changed at Facebook. All of these were comments related to political stuff on my account. pic.twitter.com/aPKq8PVGv4— Incendiary Bear (@IncendiaryBear) August 25, 2025
They still want conservatives to shut up and take whatever the Left dishes out.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member