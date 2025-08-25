Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder

He's haunted? Maybe he shouldn't have allowed it.

The former Meta executive who recommended banning President Donald Trump from Facebook says the decision still keeps him awake at night.

Nick Clegg, the former British deputy prime minister who spent seven years as Meta’s top political fixer, said suspending Trump in January 2021 for posts stoking the Capitol riot was a “very, very uncomfortable” moment that continues to haunt him.

“I found that really weighed on me very heavily and still does,” Clegg, 58, told the Guardian.

“On the one hand, I felt very clearly that the content rules of the company had been violated and, on the other hand … it’s an unelected private company making a decision that affects the public realm. And he was the outgoing president of the world’s most powerful democracy.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company suspended Trump from Facebook and Instagram after Jan. 6, 2021, warning the risks of letting him post were “simply too great.”

The ban, originally set to last until the presidential transition, was ultimately extended to two years.

In 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts, with Clegg saying voters “should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly.”