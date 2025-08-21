Here Are MORE Model 'Citizens' Democrats Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off...
Rep. Pettersen's Epic Faceplant: Lying About 'Innocent' Illegals Only for ICE to School Her Sorry Self

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 21, 2025
Comedy Central

Usually Brittany Pettersen is using her kid as a prop to whine about how hard being a working mother is and how sad it is she has to come to work in person. She's moved onto a new topic today, but she is just as wrong. 

How does she find the time to tweet when she is so busy taking care of her child? 

Actually, people in our country illegally shouldn't be protected by rights afforded to citizens. 

Thankfully ICE was quick to correct Brittany Pettersen and give her the facts. 

She's always wrong. This is nothing new for her. 

Brittany is only about Brittany and doing whatever she can do to get her name in the news. 

Britt Britt can't even figure out how to hire a babysitter so she can go to work. Heck, she clearly doesn't even know how to get the free day care provided for Congress critters. 

She was probably in the corner thinking up new pity parties. 

