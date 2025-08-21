Rep. Pettersen’s Epic Faceplant: Lying About ‘Innocent’ Illegals Only for ICE to School Her Sorry Self

Usually Brittany Pettersen is using her kid as a prop to whine about how hard being a working mother is and how sad it is she has to come to work in person. She's moved onto a new topic today, but she is just as wrong.

Advertisement

We have been notified that people who are here legally have been detained in Chaffee County by ICE (not involving local law enforcement).



Truly unimaginable that this is happening in the United States of America where freedom and democracy and the rule of law were the envy of… — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) August 20, 2025

How does she find the time to tweet when she is so busy taking care of her child?

It’s important to know your rights right now. Everyone — regardless of your immigration status — has constitutional rights. Learn more about your basic rights while you are physically here in the US: https://t.co/VuIXrrPTcJ

2/2 — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) August 20, 2025

Actually, people in our country illegally shouldn't be protected by rights afforded to citizens.

FALSE. If the congresswoman got her facts straight before running to the defense of aliens she would know all 6 arrests made in Chaffee County over the last few days are criminal aliens. 1 of which already has a final order of removal. Their crimes include theft, DUI’s and.... https://t.co/8MC8lidTxc — ICE Denver (@ERODenver) August 21, 2025

Thankfully ICE was quick to correct Brittany Pettersen and give her the facts.

Congratulations, *EVERYTHING* you said is wrong.

Stop lying.

Delete your account. https://t.co/mYTO987q4v — Tom (@BoreGuru) August 21, 2025

She's always wrong. This is nothing new for her.

You seem violently opposed to” freedom and democracy and the rule of law,” Britt. But you’re all for lying about law enforcement, supporting criminals, and generally being scum.



Why? — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) August 21, 2025

Brittany is only about Brittany and doing whatever she can do to get her name in the news.

Ineptocracy: A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a… — Ariesangel1329 (@Ariesangel13290) August 21, 2025

Britt Britt can't even figure out how to hire a babysitter so she can go to work. Heck, she clearly doesn't even know how to get the free day care provided for Congress critters.

Advertisement

That is a lie. You should not be trying to incite violence against our ICE officers by posting what you know is false. You are my Representative and I will make it a point to make sure the voters here know what you’re about. https://t.co/CPFmL7AaB2 — Bo (@Slatedgray) August 21, 2025

Did you take your prop baby to DC today? I haven’t seen a post from you about that in a while. Did you finally utilize the childcare that’s available to you?



You stood on the sidelines while Biden let millions of illegal aliens into our country. Where were you then? — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) August 21, 2025

She was probably in the corner thinking up new pity parties.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.