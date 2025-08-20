Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut

Tulsi is doing her level best to save the taxpayers of America money. Props to her!
Tulsi Gabbard to downsize ODNI’s workforce by 40%, eliminate ‘politicized’ offices https://t.co/vPE1XLlDfR pic.twitter.com/FLRVGsOl33— New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2025
WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced plans Wednesday to cut her agency’s workforce by up to 40% in the coming weeks — and eliminate several offices that “politicized” the flow of critical information.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence had been staffed by more than 1,800 employees when Gabbard was sworn in but is expected to retain just 1,300, while at least three offices deemed redundant will be shut down, according to senior officials.
The “core functions” of those offices — Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center and the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center — will be taken up either by ODNI’s Mission Integration office or the National Intelligence Council.
The latter comprises the most senior intelligence analysts, who help oversee more than a dozen agencies.
ODNI officials claimed in a briefing with reporters that the FMIC had eroded Americans’ civil liberties, particularly during the Biden administration — and even contributed to moves by big tech platforms to censor speech like The Post’s bombshell story on former first son Hunter Biden in October 2020.
Welp, that's major!
America First, one step at a time! https://t.co/mBXPeW1gtw— Jodes (@Tru_Jodes) August 20, 2025
I friggin’ LOVE THIS!— EDWARD MORTON (@MortonEdw18327) August 20, 2025
The less government jobs there are, the less the Democrats will be able to regenerate an oppressive executive branch of government in the future.
Excellent. Great way to rid us of deep state subversives. Just cut staff.— SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) August 20, 2025
Tulsi is an American hero. I’ve always admired her.— Ron (@IncredbleHark) August 20, 2025
She truly is!
Time to lose all the waste and I support it 💯%. I do— ☀️AZMama (@AZMama215) August 20, 2025
She has great values and the b@lls to implement them. Most just give you lip service, Tulsi walks the walk.— 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) August 20, 2025
She is good to her word.
Tulsi delivering results. Saving money and restoring focus on America.— The Republicans (@TheRepublicans_) August 20, 2025
THIS is what I voted for🥳😃— Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) August 20, 2025
This is a bold move by @DNIGabbard! Streamlining the ODNI and refocusing on pro-American missions is crucial for efficiency and national security. Excited to see what "ODNI 2.0" will bring! #Support— Alice (@Alice666411) August 20, 2025
This is DOGE, Tulsi style.
The DNI workforce will receive an email on Wednesday afternoon informing them of the upcoming changes, according to a message viewed by The Daily Wire. Pink slips will go out today.— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 20, 2025
The changes will reduce personnel by 30-40%.
Stay tuned!
These officials stressed that the review was “incredibly thoughtful” and thorough, specifically taking into account the feedback from staff who Gabbard encouraged, during her first days in her role, to come to her with ideas on how to improve ODNI.— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 20, 2025
These weren't easy choices, but necessary. Tulsi did the right thing.
