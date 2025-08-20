Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Voter Registration Trends By Party In 30 States Shows Dem Lunacy Is Working...

Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tulsi is doing her level best to save the taxpayers of America money. Props to her!

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced plans Wednesday to cut her agency’s workforce by up to 40% in the coming weeks — and eliminate several offices that “politicized” the flow of critical information.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence had been staffed by more than 1,800 employees when Gabbard was sworn in but is expected to retain just 1,300, while at least three offices deemed redundant will be shut down, according to senior officials.

The “core functions” of those offices — Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center and the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center — will be taken up either by ODNI’s Mission Integration office or the National Intelligence Council. 

The latter comprises the most senior intelligence analysts, who help oversee more than a dozen agencies.


ODNI officials claimed in a briefing with reporters that the FMIC had eroded Americans’ civil liberties, particularly during the Biden administration — and even contributed to moves by big tech platforms to censor speech like The Post’s bombshell story on former first son Hunter Biden in October 2020.

Welp, that's major!

She truly is!

She is good to her word. 

This is DOGE, Tulsi style. 

Stay tuned!

These weren't easy choices, but necessary. Tulsi did the right thing.

