Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced plans Wednesday to cut her agency’s workforce by up to 40% in the coming weeks — and eliminate several offices that “politicized” the flow of critical information.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence had been staffed by more than 1,800 employees when Gabbard was sworn in but is expected to retain just 1,300, while at least three offices deemed redundant will be shut down, according to senior officials.

The “core functions” of those offices — Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center and the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center — will be taken up either by ODNI’s Mission Integration office or the National Intelligence Council.

ODNI officials claimed in a briefing with reporters that the FMIC had eroded Americans’ civil liberties, particularly during the Biden administration — and even contributed to moves by big tech platforms to censor speech like The Post’s bombshell story on former first son Hunter Biden in October 2020.