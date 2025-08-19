Obama's Ex-Ambassador to Russia Eats Crow, Calls President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Talks Brilliant

Oh, the Leftists are going to hate this. Tonight, Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama had HIGH praise for President Trump and his handling of the talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama, Michael McFaul: “I think it was a positive meeting And whoever had the idea to bring all these European leaders together in addition to President Zelenskyy, that was a brilliant, brilliant idea, and having it come so quickly… pic.twitter.com/sPgTmh4S84 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2025

McFaul complimented Trump on bringing in European leaders so soon after his Alaska meeting with Putin and talking a wide variety of options, including a cease fire while they are negotiating. When the ambassador to Russia under Obama has such effusive praise, it's a sign things are going very well.

All that was needed was a different president. https://t.co/JTavhKCfVc — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 19, 2025

It also helps to have a President who isn't suffering from dementia and can form a complete sentence.

I’m reminded of the many American soldiers who died in Viet Namn (my first cousin) while negotiations were focused on the shape of the negotiating table. https://t.co/kW0Jt91IJv — SLC (@slcrivers) August 18, 2025

Yes, it is a wonderful idea to stop the death and violence now, if possible.

That petty witch is so mad.

It was Trump’s idea. — RadioFreeOxford (@RadioOxford) August 18, 2025

Trump is a shrewd negotiator. The 'Art of the Deal' was all him, remember?

Wow. Surprising coming from Mr McWar — David J (@DavidDJohnson) August 19, 2025

Even he has to admit Trump is managing this well.

Thank you President Trump, this is ALL you — Cranky fool (@JosephPoli55432) August 19, 2025

The Left would never admit it, but it is what it is.

No red carpet. No greeting from Trump. pic.twitter.com/uDhNkYLDON — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 18, 2025

Earlier in the day, McFaul was criticizing Trump (incorrectly ... this picture was old), but he was singing a different tune by the end of the evening.

Whose idea was it to have all these European leaders at the White House? It was a brilliant one! — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 18, 2025

Obviously, it was President Trump's idea. He does what he wants. The delusional Democrats had to comment and it truly was hysterical.

I'm willing to bet it was an idea by President Biden



I don't have proof to sustain this, but I have a feeling that these European Leaders asked Biden what he thought was the best way and Joe suggested they all show up together https://t.co/AXDLNuURSR — Vetro💙 (@VetroMatt) August 18, 2025

These people truly have to be delusional to think Trump would do anything Biden recommends or that Biden is offering any advice. He can barely stay awake. Democrats cannot ever admit Trump did something well. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is brutal on their brains.

