Obama's Ex-Ambassador to Russia Eats Crow, Calls President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Talks Brilliant

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, the Leftists are going to hate this. Tonight, Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama had HIGH praise for President Trump and his handling of the talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

McFaul complimented Trump on bringing in European leaders so soon after his Alaska meeting with Putin and talking a wide variety of options, including a cease fire while they are negotiating. When the ambassador to Russia under Obama has such effusive praise, it's a sign things are going very well. 

It also helps to have a President who isn't suffering from dementia and can form a complete sentence. 

Yes, it is a wonderful idea to stop the death and violence now, if possible. 

That petty witch is so mad. 

Trump is a shrewd negotiator. The 'Art of the Deal' was all him, remember?

Even he has to admit Trump is managing this well. 

The Left would never admit it, but it is what it is. 

Earlier in the day, McFaul was criticizing Trump (incorrectly ... this picture was old), but he was singing a different tune by the end of the evening. 

Obviously, it was President Trump's idea. He does what he wants. The delusional Democrats had to comment and it truly was hysterical. 

These people truly have to be delusional to think Trump would do anything Biden recommends or that Biden is offering any advice. He can barely stay awake. Democrats cannot ever admit Trump did something well. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is brutal on their brains.

