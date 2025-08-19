Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish...
VIP
Money Balks: Once-Rushing Rivers of Political Cash Go Dry as Doubting Democrat Donors...
MS RIP: MAZE Delivers the Perfect Memorial Video Parody for the ‘Departing’ MSNBC...
Trump’s Federal Crackdown on D.C. Crime Has the Capital CIty’s Streets 'Strangely Empty'...
Xenophobic Twitchy Editor Triggered by Omar Fateh Rally
NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs
White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Labor Department, National Guard Allegedly Now Posting ‘Nazi-Style’ Propaganda
Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More...
VIP
The Democrats' Elitism Problem
State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas
Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump

Molly Cantillon’s +1 Hissy Fit: Hating America’s Phone Code Swagger ‘Cause They Ain’t Us

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Molly Cantillon formerly from Stanford and now working for a texting company, is really unhappy with the United States for taking the +1 Country Code. 

Advertisement

As they should.

Worry about that, Molly!

If the world was a just place, that's how it should be. We beat England, after all and we allow Canada to exist. 

Period. Sorry you hate American Exceptionalism. 

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Again, when the world revolves around you type of stuff. 

Benefits of being the creator.

That's very kind of us.

Literally.

We are entirely too benevolent.

Advertisement

It's pick me behavior. 

We're easing them into it.

They hate us because they ain't us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA ENGLAND USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Xenophobic Twitchy Editor Triggered by Omar Fateh Rally
Brett T.
MS RIP: MAZE Delivers the Perfect Memorial Video Parody for the ‘Departing’ MSNBC (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish His Political Journey
Warren Squire
NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs
Brett T.
White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement