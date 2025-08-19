Molly Cantillon’s +1 Hissy Fit: Hating America’s Phone Code Swagger ‘Cause They Ain’t Us

Molly Cantillon formerly from Stanford and now working for a texting company, is really unhappy with the United States for taking the +1 Country Code.

nothing screams I am the main character more than America having the +1 phone code — Molly Cantillon (@mollycantillon) August 17, 2025

They called dibs when invented it — Mike K (@MamazMike) August 17, 2025

As they should.

Nothing screams I'm pig ignorant more than some lackwit not knowing an American invented the telephone. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 18, 2025

What are YOU capable of making or doing that will make you the main character one day, hmm? — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 18, 2025

Worry about that, Molly!

Plus we took all the zip codes. England was forced to use letters. Canada is stuck with emojis and scratch and sniff stickers. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) August 18, 2025

If the world was a just place, that's how it should be. We beat England, after all and we allow Canada to exist.

Yeah, and VINs that start with 1 are cars assembled in the USA. 2 is Canada, J is Japan, 3 is Mexico, K is South Korea, among others.



You get “privileges” (such that they are) like this when you invent everything and the world revolves around you. Which we did, and it does — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) August 18, 2025

Period. Sorry you hate American Exceptionalism.

even better is that only the us government can use .gov, only the us military can use .mil, and only us institutions can use .edu — ayush (@hyusapx) August 17, 2025

Again, when the world revolves around you type of stuff.

We ARE the main character in the world, that's why every 3rd world sh!thole character wants to move here. Feeling guilty about it? Move to said 3rd world sh!thole and dial +1 when you feel homesick. — anadromous jones (@zhamm) August 18, 2025

May be because phone was invented by an American pic.twitter.com/JLuXQUIqa5 — Mystery Novelist (@PGadapaBooks) August 18, 2025

Benefits of being the creator.

We let the Canadians use it, too, and a bunch of other North American island nations. pic.twitter.com/PCdMZPDjz4 — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) August 18, 2025

That's very kind of us.

Well, the guy and company who invented the phone and did the first Int call was American and the company was based in America, so.



We are the main character. — Eric (@breakingbaht) August 18, 2025

Literally.

Other countries shouldn’t be able to use the internet or phones. Ridiculous we allow this. — John Wolf (@ICBMinvestments) August 18, 2025

We are entirely too benevolent.

What a weird way to get clicks. I bet nobody even gave it a thought before you exposed yourself as a low self esteem attention seeker trying to get a date. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) August 18, 2025

It's pick me behavior.

Canada does get to share +1 with us. But maybe that's a precursor for annexation. — Marc Joffe (@joffemd) August 18, 2025

We're easing them into it.

But... the US is the main character, the inventor of the telephone having been an American. Ditto for the internet as I see some petty nitwit is complaining about .gov, .mil. and .edu.



Will you complain next about .us? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Adyana (@adyanalistens) August 18, 2025

They hate us because they ain't us.

