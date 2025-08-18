Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Forever Young? Troubling Trend Has Childless Adults Rushing to Disney Parks and Refusing...
Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It...
Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not...
Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From...
Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Could Fail but Still Spark Red States to Redraw...
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal...
VIP
One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants...
QUITTER: Jarvis ROASTS Neil Young for Leaving Meta Over 'Unconscionable' AI Policies
NBC News’ Kristen Welker’s Sad Putin ‘Gotcha’ Evaporates as Marco Rubio Brings the...
Lemon Pledge: Close-Minded Former CNN Host Vows He Will Not ‘Normalize’ Trump or...
Jayapal’s Latest Whopper: Spins ICE Deportation Tale, Falsely Claims 4-Year-Old Cancer Pat...
Peter Baker's Smug Fumble: Daring Trump to Tame Democrat-Run Violent Cities in Red...

Zohran Mamdani's Moral Mess: Pushes Prostitution While Hiding Behind a Quran He Clearly Doesn’t Read

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Every day, a new story comes out about Zohran Mamdani and how awful he is. Today will be no exception. 

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams rebuked mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s longstanding push to decriminalize prostitution – questioning how somebody who calls himself religiously guided could ever support sex work.

“I can’t be more clear. I’m a man of God, just as Mamdani says he’s a Muslim. I don’t know where in his Quran it states that it’s okay for a woman to be on the streets selling their body,” Hizzoner told reporters Sunday.

“I don’t know what Quran he is reading. It’s not in my Bible,” he added. “As a man who said he is of faith, I don’t quite understand what religion supports prostitution.” Islam – Mamdani’s religion – prohibits prostitution under its laws of morality. Adams slammed the Democratic mayoral nominee after The Post cast the spotlight on Mamdani’s past push to change the statute that makes it a crime for people to sell their bodies for sex in New York. 

It’s an issue Mamdani has taken up multiple times since he ran for state assembly in 2020 and has continually supported since — but the 33-year-old Socialist has been largely mum on the issue since he started his run for mayor.

That’s left some critics worried Mamdani might make a sudden push for legal prostitution if he makes it into office in the fall.

And Adams said it would be a shame if he does – arguing Mamdani is “lost” on the harsh realities of sex work and the damaging crime it attracts.  

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Mamdani's actually religion is Leftism and Socialism. That's the only thing he is truly committed to. 

Yikes, if true. 

It's a way to demean and degrade women and to break up families. 

Mamdani is far from a good person.

Advertisement

Of course he does. This is also why he wants open borders. 

Mamdani will just hasten the inevitable decline. 

Never, ever forget this.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Not Today, Margaret! Marco Rubio Takes Brennan’s Zelenskyy 'Fake News' and Throws It Back In Her Face
Warren Squire
Casey DeSantis Obliterates Newsom's TikTok Sycophants with a Single Poop Map Smackdown
justmindy
Hands Off Our Criminals: Governor Hochul Pardons Convicted Killer to Shield Him From Deportation
Eric V.
'That's How You Lose to Donald Trump:' Thread Shows Left's Hypocrisy on Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Democrat Elitist Says He’s Been Mugged and Had Car Vandalized but Crime’s Not a Huge Problem in D.C.
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement