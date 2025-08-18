Zohran Mamdani's Moral Mess: Pushes Prostitution While Hiding Behind a Quran He Clearly Doesn’t Read

Every day, a new story comes out about Zohran Mamdani and how awful he is. Today will be no exception.
Mayor Adams slams Mamdani for wanting to decriminalize prostitution: ‘Don’t know where in his Quran it states that it’s OK’ https://t.co/oisPUJPhhi pic.twitter.com/19rZt7JLTM— New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2025
Mayor Eric Adams rebuked mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s longstanding push to decriminalize prostitution – questioning how somebody who calls himself religiously guided could ever support sex work.
“I can’t be more clear. I’m a man of God, just as Mamdani says he’s a Muslim. I don’t know where in his Quran it states that it’s okay for a woman to be on the streets selling their body,” Hizzoner told reporters Sunday.
“I don’t know what Quran he is reading. It’s not in my Bible,” he added. “As a man who said he is of faith, I don’t quite understand what religion supports prostitution.” Islam – Mamdani’s religion – prohibits prostitution under its laws of morality. Adams slammed the Democratic mayoral nominee after The Post cast the spotlight on Mamdani’s past push to change the statute that makes it a crime for people to sell their bodies for sex in New York.
It’s an issue Mamdani has taken up multiple times since he ran for state assembly in 2020 and has continually supported since — but the 33-year-old Socialist has been largely mum on the issue since he started his run for mayor.
That’s left some critics worried Mamdani might make a sudden push for legal prostitution if he makes it into office in the fall.
And Adams said it would be a shame if he does – arguing Mamdani is “lost” on the harsh realities of sex work and the damaging crime it attracts.
Mamdani's actually religion is Leftism and Socialism. That's the only thing he is truly committed to.
Muta Marriage anyone?? Now would be a good time to look it up. It’s basically Islamic approved prostitution where the Muslim man can temporarily marry a woman in order to have sex with her. The “marriage” could last from 30 minutes or longer but is always temporary. https://t.co/8LA71rpw9l— Inspector Who (@who7515) August 17, 2025
Yikes, if true.
I’m tired of people who want to “normalize” sex work in our society. It’s not normal. It shouldn’t be normal. We shouldn’t encourage it. It’s destructive to everyone involved, and if these people weren’t total cowards, they would tell you that. https://t.co/XpM5tRfAG1— The Political Steam (@politicalsteam) August 17, 2025
It's a way to demean and degrade women and to break up families.
If you support prostitution you are not a good person at all. https://t.co/J82clRII1y— Sanitizer🇺🇸 (@Sanitizer404) August 17, 2025
Mamdani is far from a good person.
So what I’m hearing is that @ZohranKMamdani now wants to make it easier for sex traffickers. https://t.co/HkEoBcXRqT— Ms.Channing (@channingms1) August 17, 2025
Of course he does. This is also why he wants open borders.
Imagine a muslim Mayor wants MORE PROSTITUTION IN NYC?— Jessi (@JessiAngel143) August 17, 2025
NYC is a hellscape and no one is coming to save it https://t.co/5gItVzNToh
Mamdani will just hasten the inevitable decline.
He doesn’t follow the Quran - he follows the communist manifesto https://t.co/9xjHFdq1oJ— CRYPTOFIT (@CRYPTOFIT_US) August 17, 2025
Never, ever forget this.
