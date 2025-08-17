Girl Scouts Oust Leader for Skipping Pride Push: When Selling Cookies Became Selling Ideologies

Remember the days when Girl's Scouts focused on teaching girls skills to be good people and leaders in the community and didn't try to push sexuality down their throats? Those were good times.

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop leader who was fired by the renowned youth organization claimed she was let go for not bringing her group to LGBTQ+ events during Pride Month.

Alexandra Bougher, a 45-year-old Moms for Liberty chapter chair in Bergen County, was released by two members of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey during a phone call on Wednesday, she said.

Bougher said the pair who fired her didn’t elaborate on their reasoning and only vaguely pointed to a violation of their code of conduct. She said that her daughter was also removed from the scouts as part of her own excommunication.

She independently concluded that the entire ordeal had to do with a comment she shared in June responding to a post on the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s social media celebrating Pride Month.

“I reposted it and I said, ‘Just to be clear, my troop will not be doing this,’” Bougher told NJ Advance Media.

“I guess that’s the one. They actually refused to tell me which one it was, but I’m assuming it was that one since it was pulled off their site.”