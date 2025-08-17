Good Riddance: Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick’s Pity Party Docuseries Got the Boot from ESPN

ESPN has announced the Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee documentary is not happening.
ESPN will ‘no longer proceed’ with Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick docuseries: ‘It’s not coming out’ https://t.co/IAIGjeR2q3 pic.twitter.com/XCtI7QePJW— New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025
Director Spike Lee’s multi-part documentary series for ESPN Films about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested racial injustice nearly a decade ago, will not be released, the filmmaker and ESPN said.
“ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences,” ESPN said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.
“Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film.”
Lee told Reuters on Friday that the series was not going to be released.
“It’s not coming out. That’s all I can say,” Lee said on the red carpet ahead of the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation dinner, a fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, in Beverly Hills, California.
Asked why, the Oscar-winning director declined to elaborate, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
“I can’t. I signed a nondisclosure. I can’t talk about it.”
Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016. He ignited a national debate in 2016 when he knelt during the U.S. national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality.
The 37-year-old athlete has not played in the NFL since that season. Many experts believed his political activism, which triggered a movement that drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, was the key reason teams were wary of signing him.
He later filed a collusion grievance against team owners, which was settled with the league in 2019.
there's no way to put a positive spin on that. https://t.co/m6TSwBZ7i0 pic.twitter.com/CECh4X8Dmp— Just the facts (@kulpsmom) August 17, 2025
There really is not.
Maybe they figured out that not one person cares https://t.co/u3owoj1yj6— Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) August 17, 2025
Probably.
There is no audience left for Hatecraft. https://t.co/t3SxY12IYj— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 17, 2025
The world is sick of all the Kaepernick woe is me nonsense.
Wow, that's a shame. America won't get to *really* know that commie loser hypocrite. Tough break, Spike. https://t.co/Q6DdlI4IMQ— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2025
America knows more than enough.
Thank goodness we were spared more lies. More shut-up-and-play-when-it-comes-to-sports-thank-you-very-much! https://t.co/A5vY8l5kcj— Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) August 17, 2025
Never knew it was a thing. https://t.co/BJMP2M5VVk pic.twitter.com/5KDYP1CLWO— American Girl (@rccda12) August 17, 2025
It shouldn't have been.
People are finally waking up to Spike Lee & his racist ways? Took long enough. https://t.co/DgDv02W87v— Chef Mike Tucson (@chef_mike68) August 17, 2025
Turning away from celebrating morons like Kaepernick is more proof that America is back. https://t.co/3fLdD0pQP2— Southern Libertarian (@So_Libertarian) August 17, 2025
Isn't it great to be an American?
