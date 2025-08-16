New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-Seated Hatred

Love when 'journalists' reveal who they really are.

One 'New Yorker' writer made her feelings very clear about white people.

New Yorker writer who referred to Sydney Sweeney as ‘Aryan princess’ deletes series of racist X posts: ‘I hate white men’ https://t.co/82EOW7vot8 pic.twitter.com/wm7oL0xpou — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2025

A staffer for the New Yorker who denounced Sydney Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” has spouted anti-white and antisemitic rhetoric in social media posts — before scrubbing her account after being called out on Friday. Doreen St. Felix, 33, had written several racist posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, including that “whiteness fills me with a lot of hate” and that “the holocaust is the worst thing to happen to black people.” The unearthed inflammatory tweets date back to 2014 — three years before the Haitian-American journalist was hired by the left-leaning magazine run by longtime editor David Remnick. St. Felix deleted her X account after her comments resurfaced following her recent article for the Conde Nast-owned publication in which she criticized Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign. In the 1,040-word piece that ran Aug. 2, she accused Sweeney’s fans of wanting to “recruit her as a kind of Aryan princess” and declared there were “plenty of reasons” to dislike the ad.

After reading her old tweets, maybe she wasn't the right person to write that article. It seems she has some major bias.

The ad has been panned by the “woke” mob for its play on words that boasts about the blonde star’s “great jeans.” However, it was St. Felix who was feeling the heat after X users — including conservative journalist Chris Rufo — flooded The New Yorker’s site with screenshots of her past tweets. In one tweet targeting white men dated in December 2014, St. Felix wrote: “You all are the worst. Go nurse your f–king Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.” Another simply said: “I hate white men.” The resurfaced messages revealed a pattern of racially charged commentary spanning multiple years.

These tweets weren't just a moment of frustration. They were over many years. She has some deep-seated hate.

She nuked her entire account, which was an unabashed hatred for white people top to bottom. Does @dstfelix still have a job, @NewYorker? https://t.co/ZhSqvIfQjA — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 16, 2025

Probably so.

You know Doreen St. Felix got a White or Asian partner. The most online militant ones male or female always do. https://t.co/AmiQ19FGui — Didumissthenews (@didumissthenews) August 15, 2025

Just like AOC and Ilhan Omar.

Why do some people have such hatred that exudes through their pores.

Stop hating;

Start Loving!

Envy, Greed, and jealousy are harmful.

Envy And hate are especially more harmful to the person who hates then the person whom is hated.

It ruins the haters ability to move forward in… https://t.co/nNMcaOIgyy — Dave Wallace, Restore America’s Mission (@DaveWallaceUS) August 15, 2025

Has the @NewYorker apologized for the racist tweets by staff writer Doreen St. Felix? Has she been fired?! If not, why not?! Do these disgusting and bigoted statements align with the culture and mission of the the New Yorker magazine?! #doreenstfelix https://t.co/nvqbY1Uwby — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) August 15, 2025

These are all excellent questions.

