New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-Seated Hatred

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 16, 2025
Imgflip

Love when 'journalists' reveal who they really are. 

One 'New Yorker' writer made her feelings very clear about white people. 

A staffer for the New Yorker who denounced Sydney Sweeney as an “Aryan princess” has spouted anti-white and antisemitic rhetoric in social media posts — before scrubbing her account after being called out on Friday.

Doreen St. Felix, 33, had written several racist posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, including that “whiteness fills me with a lot of hate” and that “the holocaust is the worst thing to happen to black people.” 

The unearthed inflammatory tweets date back to 2014 — three years before the Haitian-American journalist was hired by the left-leaning magazine run by longtime editor David Remnick. St. Felix deleted her X account after her comments resurfaced following her recent article for the Conde Nast-owned publication in which she criticized Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign. In the 1,040-word piece that ran Aug. 2, she accused Sweeney’s fans of wanting to “recruit her as a kind of Aryan princess” and declared there were “plenty of reasons” to dislike the ad.

After reading her old tweets, maybe she wasn't the right person to write that article. It seems she has some major bias. 

The ad has been panned by the “woke” mob for its play on words that boasts about the blonde star’s “great jeans.”

However, it was St. Felix who was feeling the heat after X users — including  conservative journalist Chris Rufo — flooded The New Yorker’s site with screenshots of her past tweets.

In one tweet targeting white men dated in December 2014, St. Felix wrote: “You all are the worst. Go nurse your f–king Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.”

Another simply said: “I hate white men.”

The resurfaced messages revealed a pattern of racially charged commentary spanning multiple years.

These tweets weren't just a moment of frustration. They were over many years. She has some deep-seated hate. 

Probably so.

Just like AOC and Ilhan Omar. 

These are all excellent questions.

