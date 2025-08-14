Bye Bowser! Mayor Muriel Bolts from DC's Mess for Martha’s Vineyard Margaritas as...
Salad Saboteur Service Dog Makes Walmart’s Produce Aisle a Canine Crime Scene

justmindy
justmindy | 5:50 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Obviously, people should be allowed to bring service dogs into stores. Service dogs are well-trained, obedient and have a job to do. Too many people are ruining if for people who genuinely need a service dog by going on Amazon and buying their regular dog a 'service dog' vest. This video is a perfect example. 

Who wants dog hair in their lettuce and broccoli?

That term is doing some very heavy lifting.

Government should never be invited to be involved in anything, but there has to be some regulation of training required to be a service animal. 

Well said.

At minimum, she should be forced to pay for all the food in the area where he jumped. That should not be sold to anyone else. 

Preach it.

Excellent advice.. 

