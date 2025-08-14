Salad Saboteur Service Dog Makes Walmart’s Produce Aisle a Canine Crime Scene

Obviously, people should be allowed to bring service dogs into stores. Service dogs are well-trained, obedient and have a job to do. Too many people are ruining if for people who genuinely need a service dog by going on Amazon and buying their regular dog a 'service dog' vest. This video is a perfect example.

Advertisement

A woman in Durango, Colorado, was filmed on Sunday after her "service dog" jumped into the produce section at Walmart and refused to get out.pic.twitter.com/46R8bwYUsV — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 14, 2025

Very few public places should allow dogs, and grocery stores are not included https://t.co/JdWH3hZHn3 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 14, 2025

Who wants dog hair in their lettuce and broccoli?

That term is doing some very heavy lifting.

Another hill I will die on is

STOP BRINGING YOUR DOGS INTO GROCERY STORES 🤮 https://t.co/hGL4F8hhnR — pnw working mom (@PNW_working_mom) August 14, 2025

I love dogs more than anyone but people calling their random untrained pet a service animal so that they can take them into Walmart really needs to stop https://t.co/7Lqqlp3RGj — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 14, 2025

Government should never be invited to be involved in anything, but there has to be some regulation of training required to be a service animal.

I love my dog more than I love most people and I love taking him places - but every single time you fake having a service dog and bring your pet to nonpet places you are putting people with disabilities who actually need a dog to live life at risk.



Stop bringing your untrained,… https://t.co/rCwuIfEcwA — Emily Hillstrom (@emily_hillstrom) August 14, 2025

Well said.

They should, no joke, arrest this woman like they did with the girl who opened a quart of ice cream and licked the top of it on camera before putting it back in the shelf. https://t.co/XxnFqjZvPv — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) August 14, 2025

At minimum, she should be forced to pay for all the food in the area where he jumped. That should not be sold to anyone else.

My dog would totally do this.



In the meat section. https://t.co/zcRbkFCZuV — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 14, 2025

If you are blind you can have a service dog. Everyone else needs to leave them at home and stop lying.



If you have a service dog for mental health you're a selfish prick. https://t.co/i4a7ZhLbQL — Jay Hodl ⚡️ (@Locobolic) August 14, 2025

For hygiene reasons alone, dogs shouldn’t be allowed in grocery stores https://t.co/4TmnZRgJkn — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) August 14, 2025

This is no “service dog”



This is a pet https://t.co/X5i1raBG2E — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 14, 2025

STOP👏🏻TAKING👏🏻YOUR DOG👏🏻 IN PUBLIC👏🏻 AND LYING ABOUT IT BEING A SERVICE DOG👏🏻



Everyone hates your dog and you, lady. Leave the animals at home!! https://t.co/4tnF2CX0yg — mass deportation enthusiast (@Gop_firecracker) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Preach it.

My local grocery chain is one “service dog” dump in the aisle on video away from a national PR crisis. https://t.co/RkjFbKFkt3 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) August 14, 2025

Of course it’s Durango, CO!



At Walmart.



Folks, always wash your vegetables…you don’t know what kid, human or DOG touched it. https://t.co/hLKaJYmwBT — ColoradoGirl73 (@ColoradoGirl73) August 14, 2025

Excellent advice..

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.