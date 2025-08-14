Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists...
Swalwell's Shameless Flip-Flop: From Roleplaying Carjackings with Wife to Shrugging Off D.C. Crime Surge

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Eric Swalwell sure does change his opinions frequently. 

Advertisement

Not so long ago, Eric was singing a different tune about crime. Wonder what changed. 

So, Eric used to tweet about he and his wife and kids practicing what they'd do in case of carjacking (that sounds scary), but now he thinks crime isn't a big deal. 

He wastes too much time playing around on X to be a real man defending his family. 

Only in his dreams. 

Oh, that is him.

That's stomach turning. 

They couldn't care less about the Epstein files. This is just something for Dems to scream about when they have no other rebuttal. 

Never defend Eric. Never. 

A crazy man like Eric Swalwell.

It won't be anytime soon.

Just point and laugh. 

Don't give Eric any ideas.

He's not playing with a full deck. 


 

Advertisement

Advertisement

