Chris Cillizza: Dem Donors Balk at Backing a Sinking Ship as 2026 Fundraising Flounders

Earlier today, pundit Chris Cillizza was sure 2026 was going to be a good one for the Democrats. Now, he's walking it back after a chat with a Democratic operative.

A Democratic consultant emailed me today -- taking issue with my belief that 2026 *would* be very good for his party.



Here's the key point:



Democratic campaigns are almost universally having a hard time raising money this cycle. Nationally focused donors are slow to donate,… — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 14, 2025

Oops! It seems like the donors don't have a whole lot of confidence in today's Democratic party and aren't excited to flush good money after bad.

Democrats need to win in NJ and VA to get momentum https://t.co/Vj2z3Hs4EW — Jarrett Ajay (@AjayJarret31000) August 14, 2025

Let's hope not.

When the GOP locks in Pennsylvania voter registration advantage it's Game. Set. Match. for a while. https://t.co/1DjHwW1Om6 — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) August 14, 2025

Let's go, GOP!

They are having money problems because the fountain head of NGO/USAID money has been severed.



Dems learning about trickle down economics. https://t.co/JdykxXRzQD — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) August 14, 2025

Unrelatedly, DOGE gutted USAID and other money-funnels. — Gerry (@GerryDales) August 14, 2025

Now link those imminent light donor funds <—-> to the cancelling of NGO’s and USAID and you are cooking with real fire. — Mad Max Boardroom (@WorldWideEast) August 14, 2025

It's almost like when the government funded aid dollars were shut off, all of these 'non-profits' and aid agencies no longer had money to launder to Democratic politicians. Thank you, Donald Trump.

Is it wrong that my first instinct was to wonder if Chris Cilizza made this Democratic consultant up out of thin air? https://t.co/WQnL2sOPUy — Joseph Guarino 🐲🐝🏳️‍🌈🚊🦉🍥 (@RoninJoey) August 14, 2025

Typical Democratic response, honestly. Plug your ears if there is any news you don't like to hear.

Seems like “rope-a-dope” to downplay their chances. https://t.co/i3bpJKRmDz — Ricky Rocket (@fodder4skeptics) August 14, 2025

That's possible. No matter what, the GOP needs to keep the pedal to the metal and don't let up.

That fundraising fatigue issue is a real thing because big donors just saw the Harris campaign and Future Forward waste $1 billion on positive ads and left swing 60% of swing voters with fond memories of Trump’s first term. They also wasted 100 million on research. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 14, 2025

Rachel's mad. Just point and laugh.

I wonder if polling nationally at 19% has anything to do with this — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) August 14, 2025

Makes sense. After Kamala burnt over a billion $, what rational donor is open to doubling down? — Keslovar (@keslovar) August 14, 2025

Most rich people aren't keen at giving money to lost causes.

AND, Dems "platform" is they hate Trump, really really hate the man! And, some tired, old, crazy, Marxist dogma. — Jeff (@Boomerjeff) August 14, 2025

It's played out and boring at this point.

Maybe they don’t want their money going to Oprah and Beyoncé — Jlee67 (@JBlankensh43541) August 14, 2025

Can you blame them?

