VIP
Chris Cillizza: Dem Donors Balk at Backing a Sinking Ship as 2026 Fundraising Flounders

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 14, 2025
Imgflip

Earlier today, pundit Chris Cillizza was sure 2026 was going to be a good one for the Democrats. Now, he's walking it back after a chat with a Democratic operative. 

Oops! It seems like the donors don't have a whole lot of confidence in today's Democratic party and aren't excited to flush good money after bad. 

Let's hope not.

Let's go, GOP!

It's almost like when the government funded aid dollars were shut off, all of these 'non-profits' and aid agencies no longer had money to launder to Democratic politicians. Thank you, Donald Trump.

Typical Democratic response, honestly. Plug your ears if there is any news you don't like to hear. 

That's possible. No matter what, the GOP needs to keep the pedal to the metal and don't let up. 

Rachel's mad. Just point and laugh. 

Most rich people aren't keen at giving money to lost causes. 

It's played out and boring at this point. 

Can you blame them?

