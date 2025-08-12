Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as Rumors Swirl of a 2026 Gov. Run

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Florida was in need of a Lieutenant Governor after the last one took over as head of a state university. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis filled the position with State Senator Jay Collins. 

Both the Governor and Lt. Governor of Florida are now military veterans. Jay Collins is highly respected in the state of Florida. Many think this will set up Lt. Governor Collins to run for Governor in 2026 as Governor DeSantis will be term limited. Governor DeSantis' endorsement is highly sought after and he has not indicated who he will support as of yet. 

Not all conservatives were happy with this decision. 

It is widely assumed the account supports the candidacy of Byron Donalds for the next Florida Governor. President Trump has also endorsed the candidacy of Byron Donalds. Up until now, there has not been any substantial challenger to Donalds other than rumors about Casey DeSantis possibly running to replace her husband. Casey DeSantis has never indicated a desire to run, but backers were hopeful they could convince her.

This signals the Florida Governor race might be heating up or this could all be much ado about nothing. Collins has not made any formal announcements about his future, but it seems he has set tongues wagging. Stay tuned!

