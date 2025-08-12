DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as Rumors Swirl of a 2026 Gov. Run

Florida was in need of a Lieutenant Governor after the last one took over as head of a state university. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis filled the position with State Senator Jay Collins.

I am deeply honored to be Florida's Lieutenant Governor.



Serving the people of our great state has always been a privilege, and I am committed to upholding the values and principles that make Florida exceptional.



I look forward to working with Governor Ron DeSantis and our… pic.twitter.com/9VyPin0oiL — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) August 12, 2025

Today, I was proud to appoint Jay Collins as Florida’s new Lieutenant Governor. A combat-wounded warrior who served for 23 years as a Green Beret, Jay embodies Florida grit.



Since retiring from the Army, @JayCollinsFL has led disaster relief missions and helped rescue Floridians… pic.twitter.com/RDb72VBpHO — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 12, 2025

Florida is the only state that has veterans serving as both Governor and Lt. Governor now that Green Beret Jay Collins has been appointed. pic.twitter.com/KuV9qzzdQF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 12, 2025

Both the Governor and Lt. Governor of Florida are now military veterans. Jay Collins is highly respected in the state of Florida. Many think this will set up Lt. Governor Collins to run for Governor in 2026 as Governor DeSantis will be term limited. Governor DeSantis' endorsement is highly sought after and he has not indicated who he will support as of yet.

Reporters should ask @JayCollinsFL why he would want to leave the most effective senate in the United States where he could continue pumping out good legislation to be LG for a year and a half — Florida’s Voice Radio (@FLVoiceRadio) August 12, 2025

Reporters should also ask @JayCollinsFL if it’s a good idea to leave his district without a senator not even a year after two major hurricanes hit it https://t.co/qVTLw7sAfO — Florida’s Voice Radio (@FLVoiceRadio) August 12, 2025

Not all conservatives were happy with this decision.

It is widely assumed the account supports the candidacy of Byron Donalds for the next Florida Governor. President Trump has also endorsed the candidacy of Byron Donalds. Up until now, there has not been any substantial challenger to Donalds other than rumors about Casey DeSantis possibly running to replace her husband. Casey DeSantis has never indicated a desire to run, but backers were hopeful they could convince her.

This isn’t just a job to me, it's personal.



I told my boys I would leave this country in a better place than I found it and now as Florida’s Lieutenant Governor I intend on fulfilling that promise. https://t.co/EBRYs4WR6w — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) August 12, 2025

Jay Collin’s is a fighter. Excellent choice for Lt. Gov.



Whenever there was an emergency, a tough assignment, or a key bill that needed backing - Jay was there getting it done.



pic.twitter.com/hG2tsm5aQS — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 12, 2025

Governor @RonDeSantis just picked his next Lt. Governor @JayCollinsFL

But this isn’t just a personnel move.

It’s a signal flare for the future of the state—and the country.

🐊🧵 on why Jay Collins just became Florida’s most important political figure you’re not paying enough… https://t.co/63QoPQ9tGR — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) August 12, 2025

This signals the Florida Governor race might be heating up or this could all be much ado about nothing. Collins has not made any formal announcements about his future, but it seems he has set tongues wagging. Stay tuned!

