Ken Dilanian's DC Denial Dance: MSNBC Star Dodges Crime Reality, Cernovich Challenges Him to GoPro Stroll

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on August 12, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC commentator Ken Dilanian is one of those Leftists walking around with their hands over their ears insisting they don't want to hear anything about a crime problem in DC. Even as family members of murder victims and other violent crimes tell their stories, people like Ken insist it isn't happening. Cernovich has a challenge for him.

You could charge to watch on Pay-per-View even.

Don't believe what is in front of your lying eyes. 

Maybe Maddow and Rev. Al can join them, too.

Take the challenge, Ken. 

Then, goofy Ken decided to respond:

It's actually not a normal experience for your family to be crime victims. The fact he found that normal is telling. 

Ready for Ken to accept and prove Trump wrong. Surely, he will. 

Trump's Midas Touch: Driving Crazy Gavin Newsom to Caps-Lock Meltdowns
