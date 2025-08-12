Ken Dilanian's DC Denial Dance: MSNBC Star Dodges Crime Reality, Cernovich Challenges Him to GoPro Stroll

MSNBC commentator Ken Dilanian is one of those Leftists walking around with their hands over their ears insisting they don't want to hear anything about a crime problem in DC. Even as family members of murder victims and other violent crimes tell their stories, people like Ken insist it isn't happening. Cernovich has a challenge for him.

Hi Ken, would you be willing to put on a GoPro and live stream your experience walking through DC at night? I have some great neighborhoods to send you to. This way you can debunk the LIES from the Trump administration.



How do we arrange this report from you? https://t.co/zCfaodBwN0 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 11, 2025

I will absolutely pitch in to equip Fusion Ken (@DilanianMSNBC) with a GoPro, new shoes and phone, and zero security while he ambles around D.C. at 2am. The world needs a late night livestream of his reporting on how safe D.C. is. https://t.co/dgpPayD8gi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 11, 2025

You could charge to watch on Pay-per-View even.

Yep. I spent time in DC area. The east side of the mall is a filthy and disgusting hell hole. Easy to work and live in Tyson's Corner ( west on Hwy 7), its another thing to live behind the capital by a several blocks. Death and sickness of the soul is everywhere. Ppl who cannot… https://t.co/qkX4Hj8vBs pic.twitter.com/EZcs7RQX7G — PFJ Rogowski (@PFJRogowski2025) August 12, 2025

Don't believe what is in front of your lying eyes.

What a FANTASTIC idea from @Cernovich here...



Maybe we could have fellow MSNBC correspondent @MalcolmNance join @DilanianMSNBC on these debunking tours through the genteel DC nightlife. Nance can pretend like he's back in Ukraine. It'll be great.

Let's make this happen! https://t.co/Mfppo6MmCV — 🇺🇸BasedFloridaGuy🇺🇸 (@ChrisFontana7) August 11, 2025

Maybe Maddow and Rev. Al can join them, too.

So, @DilanianMSNBC are you gonna step up like a man and walk the streets we tell you to in DC at night, and then keep lying? All you morons need to be sued for slander and libel. https://t.co/apICn2WBxG — Greg Patzkowsky (@GPatzkowsky) August 12, 2025

Have Ken wear the GoPro and a Canadian Goose jacket. He will make it one, maybe two blocks before getting mugged. https://t.co/apuSuUwoWO — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) August 11, 2025

Take the challenge, Ken.

lol. No one will ever take that offer. Suicide mission. https://t.co/SSVSKMtfnn — Zach Rogers (@ZRshifty) August 12, 2025

I honestly would drop $20 to watch this live on pay-per-view. Also consider putting him in a 2020s German sedan and have him drive around North Capitol for a few hours. https://t.co/Dwe6asvUD9 — Barbarian Hillbilly (@Hillbarian) August 12, 2025

Then, goofy Ken decided to respond:

I raised my kids in Southeast DC. Like a lot of DC residents, we were crime victims. That does not change the fact that the president falsely portrayed the level of crime in the city. It has declined sharply in recent years, according to his own DoJ, which only a few months… https://t.co/fztTyOg5Zu — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) August 12, 2025

It's actually not a normal experience for your family to be crime victims. The fact he found that normal is telling.

We can do a 'GoFundMe' for his hospital bills. https://t.co/NPA6LLHeTG pic.twitter.com/SVWQckOBWU — Fortune Favors the Wicked (Parody) (@Loco_Presidenti) August 12, 2025

This is the way to silence lying liars.



Or, to get awesome footage. https://t.co/VoFmTwQnHk — David L. Schultz (@GnatBeGone) August 12, 2025

Ready for Ken to accept and prove Trump wrong. Surely, he will.

