VIP
Make Musk MAGA Again: JD Vance Says He Hopes Elon Returns to the...
FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ......
Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship...
Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized...
Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to...
Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say...
VIP
Fostering Delusion Isn't Decency; It's Destructive
The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and...
Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled...
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration...
VIP
Where Obama Is Still President? Novelist Walter Kirn Peers into The New Yorker...
Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We...

Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Apparently, Zohran Mamdani is a bridge too far even for Kathy Hochul, at least so far. Hochul is hedging on whether or not she plans on endorsing Mamdani.

Advertisement

Gov. Kathy Hochul slighted mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani in a live TV interview Sunday — signaling she may not endorse him in the election even after he praised her “courage.”

“We still have many differences,” Hochul said, keeping her distance from her fellow Democrat during a Fox News Sunday interview. “I don’t know how you whitewash that away.”

Fox host Shannon Bream had read a statement from Mamdani effusively praising Hochul for sparring with President Trump and Republicans over redistricting fights that could dictate who controls Congress. Mamdani said Hochul showed “courage” and was “meeting the moment.”

Apparently, she doesn't have enough courage to support him publicly though. Lulz.

Harsh, but fair.

The evil is seeping out of her pores.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That's the terrifying part.

She should demand millions if she is going to ruin what is left her name to align with that baby Commie.

There needs to be all need leadership all around. 

They need to keep him outside the house and very far from the table. 

Advertisement

It's pretty shocking. 

The crazy is always in the eyes. 

Even she has some limitations for her own self-protection. 

Absolutely. She clearly doesn't think a partnership with him would benefit her.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ... Yeah, Not So Much
Grateful Calvin
Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship on Left-Leaning Forums
justmindy
Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
justmindy
The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
Eric V.
Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized Against Her
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement