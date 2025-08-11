Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye

Apparently, Zohran Mamdani is a bridge too far even for Kathy Hochul, at least so far. Hochul is hedging on whether or not she plans on endorsing Mamdani.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul slights Zohran Mamdani in live TV reality check, hints she may not endorse: ‘Many differences’ https://t.co/2UG3DE4ZTG pic.twitter.com/CN1yO5m9tf — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

Gov. Kathy Hochul slighted mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani in a live TV interview Sunday — signaling she may not endorse him in the election even after he praised her “courage.” “We still have many differences,” Hochul said, keeping her distance from her fellow Democrat during a Fox News Sunday interview. “I don’t know how you whitewash that away.” Fox host Shannon Bream had read a statement from Mamdani effusively praising Hochul for sparring with President Trump and Republicans over redistricting fights that could dictate who controls Congress. Mamdani said Hochul showed “courage” and was “meeting the moment.”

Apparently, she doesn't have enough courage to support him publicly though. Lulz.

She’s seen the poll numbers. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 10, 2025

Yes he is basically a Hamas operative and you have injected so much botulinum toxin into your face you can’t feel feelings anymore. — ragekage (@KG76554) August 10, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

She looks TERRIBLE — Testiclès (@Owen1OOO) August 10, 2025

The evil is seeping out of her pores.

He’s that extreme that even Hochul won’t endorse him. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 10, 2025

That's the terrifying part.

She wants more money — iComeInPeace. (@MeanUncleMike28) August 10, 2025

She should demand millions if she is going to ruin what is left her name to align with that baby Commie.

I don't go to Knicks games anymore because the crime is out of control. The wicked witch of Albany needs to go.. — $SHIB Whale (@DawsinKay) August 10, 2025

There needs to be all need leadership all around.

When a governor publicly distances herself from a rising progressive, it’s not just “differences” — it’s a signal to the establishment about who’s welcome at the table, and who will be kept outside the door. — Zahid Raza (@ZahidRaza_Views) August 10, 2025

They need to keep him outside the house and very far from the table.

Hochul can’t support this - yet Jews are actually supporting Mamdani even after he says Israel doesn’t exist as a state and supports Globalist intifada - WAKE UP! — Dr Dan McDougall PhD 🇺🇸 (@DrDanMcDougall1) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

It's pretty shocking.

Why does she always have a wonky eye? — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) August 10, 2025

The crazy is always in the eyes.

Wow! Is that moron coming to her senses? 🤔 — Aaron Dibert (@dibert_aaron) August 10, 2025

Even she has some limitations for her own self-protection.

If she thought for one second that aligning with him would benefit her in any way shape or form she would be all over that. These people are narcissist and opportunist. Nothing more, nothing less. — Gg Vacation Escapes (@tinygigi14) August 10, 2025

Absolutely. She clearly doesn't think a partnership with him would benefit her.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.