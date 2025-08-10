When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big Red Shoes They Deserve

Sometimes, a request from the press is just so silly, they deserve an equally ridiculous response in reply. This one just happens to be also hilarious.

Sometimes you get a request that’s so stupid there are no words. Only memes. pic.twitter.com/8oGgKQA0e9 — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

If you're going to be a clown, you might as well have the proper shoes.

I voted for this. https://t.co/M8KCIEmUTc — William Joseph Hellmann (NAFO Mocker) (@w_j_hellmann) August 10, 2025

Wonder if the 'Daily Beast' feels the same way.

This is what I voted for.



Treating the media as the jokes they are. https://t.co/wpRjTXgmYK — RBe (@RBPundit) August 10, 2025

An absolute hoot!

I would like my tax dollars to specifically fund this please https://t.co/U6qW0T356x — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 10, 2025

This might be the only justification for raising taxes.

1) Patriots in control.

2) I voted for this https://t.co/PaSIEiDsiC — Derek Park (@ParkDerekS) August 10, 2025

Love it. Own The Libs https://t.co/aIPqtuMIp0 — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) August 10, 2025

It's truly a favorite pastime.

Abigail deserves it.

Imma need details on this. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 10, 2025

Hopefully, all the dirty details will come to light.

Why would they put it in the article lol



“We got owned” — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) August 10, 2025

Generally, people don't care to brag about getting owned. More power to them.

Write for a better publisher 🤷 — God (@TakingHisTime) August 10, 2025

Love it. Own The Libs — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) August 10, 2025

They look like nice shoes, TBH. — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) August 10, 2025

If you work for the circus.

That's a very gentle response, honestly. — The Incredible PaulK (@PaKruta) August 10, 2025

It could have been much worse.

What was the request, either way is great but it could be even better if they made a spurious request — orion0085 (@orion0085) August 10, 2025

This entire administration is just the best — Hatfield1013 (@HatfieldJr1013) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

It's so fun.

🤣🤣🤣 I freakin’ love this — Mike (@BlindJusticeTX) August 10, 2025

To their credit they published it….lol — Mrs Emo Support Python (@mrs_emo_python) August 10, 2025

So kind to allow us all to join in on the comedy.

This is so awesome. 😂😂😂 — NNK (@ancientmomma) August 10, 2025

We live in the best timeline 💪❤️🇺🇸 — Mandy (@AmericangirlMNM) August 10, 2025

The Daily Least! — lightsoutSD (@sd_lightso8733) August 10, 2025

We see what you did there!

I wish we knew what they were seeking comment on. — Some Guy (@SomeFarker) August 10, 2025

It really was.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.