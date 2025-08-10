When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big Red Shoes They Deserve

Sometimes, a request from the press is just so silly, they deserve an equally ridiculous response in reply. This one just happens to be also hilarious.
Sometimes you get a request that’s so stupid there are no words. Only memes. pic.twitter.com/8oGgKQA0e9— Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 10, 2025
If you're going to be a clown, you might as well have the proper shoes.
I voted for this. https://t.co/M8KCIEmUTc— William Joseph Hellmann (NAFO Mocker) (@w_j_hellmann) August 10, 2025
Wonder if the 'Daily Beast' feels the same way.
This is what I voted for.— RBe (@RBPundit) August 10, 2025
Treating the media as the jokes they are. https://t.co/wpRjTXgmYK
An absolute hoot!
I would like my tax dollars to specifically fund this please https://t.co/U6qW0T356x— Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 10, 2025
This might be the only justification for raising taxes.
1) Patriots in control.— Derek Park (@ParkDerekS) August 10, 2025
2) I voted for this https://t.co/PaSIEiDsiC
Love it. Own The Libs https://t.co/aIPqtuMIp0— Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) August 10, 2025
It's truly a favorite pastime.
August 10, 2025
Abigail deserves it.
Imma need details on this.— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 10, 2025
Hopefully, all the dirty details will come to light.
Absolutely pic.twitter.com/5pQGhbX4iF— Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) August 10, 2025
Recommended
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/QkiWm9I473— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 10, 2025
Why would they put it in the article lol— Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) August 10, 2025
“We got owned”
Generally, people don't care to brag about getting owned. More power to them.
Write for a better publisher 🤷— God (@TakingHisTime) August 10, 2025
August 10, 2025
August 10, 2025
Love it. Own The Libs— Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) August 10, 2025
They look like nice shoes, TBH.— Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) August 10, 2025
If you work for the circus.
Brutal...— galtbanker (@galtbanker) August 10, 2025
That's a very gentle response, honestly.— The Incredible PaulK (@PaKruta) August 10, 2025
It could have been much worse.
What was the request, either way is great but it could be even better if they made a spurious request— orion0085 (@orion0085) August 10, 2025
This entire administration is just the best— Hatfield1013 (@HatfieldJr1013) August 10, 2025
It's so fun.
🤣🤣🤣 I freakin’ love this— Mike (@BlindJusticeTX) August 10, 2025
To their credit they published it….lol— Mrs Emo Support Python (@mrs_emo_python) August 10, 2025
So kind to allow us all to join in on the comedy.
This is so awesome. 😂😂😂— NNK (@ancientmomma) August 10, 2025
We live in the best timeline 💪❤️🇺🇸— Mandy (@AmericangirlMNM) August 10, 2025
The Daily Least!— lightsoutSD (@sd_lightso8733) August 10, 2025
We see what you did there!
August 10, 2025
I wish we knew what they were seeking comment on.— Some Guy (@SomeFarker) August 10, 2025
It’s perfect.— MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) August 10, 2025
It really was.
