Linda Sarsour's Vile Bigotry: Denying Jews' Humanity in Her Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade

To be clear, Linda Sarsour is hardly human herself and basically a heartless monster so this is not at all surprising.

Linda Sarsour, one of Zohran’s closest advisors, states how Muslims mustn’t make the mistake of humanizing Israelis.



Israel is home to half of the world’s Jewish population and according to them, half the Jews in the world should not be viewed as human.pic.twitter.com/FUS6X2flUl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, good ol' Anti-Semitic Linda Sarsour. She will never change.

It never changes https://t.co/Y8k95Qg1cG — Mark Reifkind 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@markrif1) August 9, 2025

If she’s a close advisor, New Yorkers should run like crazy from Mamdani. She’s an advocate for Sharia and hates America. https://t.co/dJkjeZF40P — DoReMio (@DoReMio6) August 9, 2025

New Yorkers should run like crazy from Mamdani anyway, but his relationship with Sarsour is just one more reason.

It used to be that when people immigrated to the US, they left their ancestral hatreds & feuds behind. They made a new start in a new country and focused on building a life.



Here we have a failure to embrace a new life, & a failure of our immigration policy. She is a 1st… https://t.co/WE5emxjqPZ — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) August 9, 2025

She has not assimilated at all to this country. She does nothing but spew hatred and try to keep hate alive.

He has assembled an All-Star collection of Jew-haters, anti-Americans & Marxists😡 https://t.co/j4AuXltCsC — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) August 9, 2025

He's a nightmare, a disaster and an enemy to America.

There was another group in history who dehumanized Jewish people. As I recall it ended very horribly. https://t.co/tKKbsIHnbr — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) August 9, 2025

NYC is in trouble if they elected an antisemite. https://t.co/8g93TQl4ho — KevinPinball🦬 (@KevinPinball) August 9, 2025

They truly are.

Don't hold your breath.

Next to Linda Sarsour, as she spouts vile Jew-hatred, is none other than that snake @mehdirhasan, her eager partner in dehumanizing Israelis and Jews. Two vipers in a nest. https://t.co/6QwVOK1wHB https://t.co/Y6TFhArqMN — Pini Dunner (@pinidunner) August 9, 2025

All of the most terrible people in American politics.

Stuff like this convinces me that Islamophobia is not real https://t.co/gtfMh6iml1 — Louis vil LeGun 🍌 📟 (@LouisvilleGun) August 9, 2025

It’s the head-nodding of Mehdi Hasan in the clip that is 🤢🤮: https://t.co/h0HpV1qv35 — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

He's vile.

Dehumanising a minority group is disgraceful discrimination! WTAF? https://t.co/Di5JW7NPcb — Aylzhur (@hurwi2145) August 9, 2025

Typical Linda.

These people are completely evil. They really hate civilized societies and want everyone to live in Afghanistan Part 2.



I don't like that it has to come to this but they have to go back. https://t.co/xcpKsJ8DQW — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 (@harukaawake) August 9, 2025

They should never have been allowed to immigrate. They are full of hate and it is a cancer.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.