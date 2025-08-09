Linda Sarsour's Vile Bigotry: Denying Jews' Humanity in Her Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade

Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

To be clear, Linda Sarsour is hardly human herself and basically a heartless monster so this is not at all surprising. 

Oh, good ol' Anti-Semitic Linda Sarsour. She will never change. 

New Yorkers should run like crazy from Mamdani anyway, but his relationship with Sarsour is just one more reason. 

She has not assimilated at all to this country. She does nothing but spew hatred and try to keep hate alive. 

He's a nightmare, a disaster and an enemy to America. 

They truly are. 

Don't hold your breath. 

All of the most terrible people in American politics. 

He's vile. 

Typical Linda. 

They should never have been allowed to immigrate. They are full of hate and it is a cancer.

