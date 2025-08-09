From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump Prophecy Fail

Oh, ol' Bill Kristol. Once a respected beacon of conservative thought leadership, he is now a laughable 'Never Trumper' with little to no influence over much of anything. 10 years ago, he sent a tweet that spelled the end of his storied career in Republican politics, and it really bears out why the Republicans lost so much back then.

Months ago I said Rand Paul would get fewer votes than his father. Now I say Donald Trump will not win a single primary. #TrustThePeople — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 9, 2015

Happy 10 year anniversary to this absolute banger https://t.co/VEIcbvXlj5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 9, 2025

Obviously, in hindsight, he had no idea what he was talking about. Trump went on to win many primaries, actually.

How in the world did this guy have any role in Republican Party???? https://t.co/aZIn39BX9V — Jkuby (@Jkuby10) August 9, 2025

That's a great question.

Bill was a grifter who wasn’t ever conservative only lip service for cash. No person changes all their conservatism for far left woke , then attack all conservatives over night except fake grifters, Trump exposed them all. https://t.co/NsuPbG6HMT — anthonywest PROUD (@anthonywest2022) August 9, 2025

He was only ever financially motivated.

Sobering to look back on a decade of Trump derangement and the destruction to our institutions that it wrought. https://t.co/YGm8EWipaK — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 9, 2025

Given all that has happened over the past 10 years to Kristol, mostly at the hands of Kristol himself, it is hard to believe anyone ever took him seriously.



Like, genuinely hard to believe. I tried to explain to a young conservative that Kristol was influential for many years… — John Carney (@carney) August 9, 2025

Young conservatives would be shocked to know the kind of reputation he once had in Republican circles.

A lot of us thought Trump would simply be a stronger version of Herman Cain 2012. He would rise high, then flame out before Iowa. He barely lost Iowa to Ted Cruz in early 2016. It looked like the end, but then he rocked New Hampshire and never lost momentum, — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 9, 2025

Many people initially underestimated Trump, but once he won in 2016 and kept his promises, they supported the party and fell in line. Kristol was one of the traitors who was hell bent on destroying conservatism.

Bill always had a good feel for the pulse of the nation from his Virginia suburban home. — Steve (@Steve_Stuck) August 9, 2025

Kristol, Frum et al have earned that their legacies be buried in “history’s grave of discarded lies.” — Andrew Hosfeld (@AndrewHosfeld) August 9, 2025

Always appreciate a good @BillKristol mocking. Even if it is like shooting fish in a barrel. — Travel by Miles (@TravelbytheCoin) August 9, 2025

It's all in good fun.

This deserves 2 laughing ladies!! pic.twitter.com/yoZY4hYg77 — mello (@mellocard) August 9, 2025

From the start years ago, Bill Kristol has always struck me as somebody there's something not quite right with him. 🤣🤣 — CitizenPundit (@citizen_pundit) August 9, 2025

Oh, he's definitely not quite right. He's mostly quite wrong.

