From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump Prophecy Fail

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 09, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Oh, ol' Bill Kristol. Once a respected beacon of conservative thought leadership, he is now a laughable 'Never Trumper' with little to no influence over much of anything. 10 years ago, he sent a tweet that spelled the end of his storied career in Republican politics, and it really bears out why the Republicans lost so much back then. 

Obviously, in hindsight, he had no idea what he was talking about. Trump went on to win many primaries, actually. 

That's a great question.

He was only ever financially motivated. 

Young conservatives would be shocked to know the kind of reputation he once had in Republican circles. 

Many people initially underestimated Trump, but once he won in 2016 and kept his promises, they supported the party and fell in line. Kristol was one of the traitors who was hell bent on destroying conservatism. 

It's all in good fun.

Oh, he's definitely not quite right. He's mostly quite wrong.

