Trump's Bold Strike: Unleashing Military Might Against Latin American Drug Cartels

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

This is fantastic news. The cartels effectively control Mexico at this point, and they are our Southern neighbor. Something has to be done.

President Trump has secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels that his administration has deemed terrorist organizations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision to bring the American military into the fight is the most aggressive step so far in the administration’s escalating campaign against the cartels. It signals Mr. Trump’s continued willingness to use military forces to carry out what has primarily been considered a law enforcement responsibility to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

The order provides an official basis for the possibility of direct military operations at sea and on foreign soil against cartels.

If only this was that entertaining or funny at all.

Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges
Amy Curtis
Fair enough. They've killed plenty of Americans with fentanyl and other drugs. Now we can return the favor. 

The hat stays on.

All the news breaks on X (Twitter).

The Revolution will be televised.

Other Presidents simply did not care. 

Making America Great Again day by day.

