Senator Whitehouse’s Meddling in Judicial Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage Over Partisan Interference

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is interfering in a judicial disciplinary hearing on behalf of a judge ruling in favor of Leftist causes and it's disgusting behavior.

Of course he is. He is always trying to throw his weight around.

justmindy
Whitehouse is always making up conspiracy theories and trying to link Republicans to wild schemes. He protests too much. 

He absolutely is trying to influence peddle.

It's the only way to fight back against crooks like Whitehouse.

Republicans never play hard ball. 

Wink/Wink.

Tags:

CONGRESS JUDGES SHELDON WHITEHOUSE SUPREME COURT

