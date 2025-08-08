Senator Whitehouse’s Meddling in Judicial Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage Over Partisan Interference

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is interfering in a judicial disciplinary hearing on behalf of a judge ruling in favor of Leftist causes and it's disgusting behavior.

Why did I send this letter to the Chief Justice?



So he’d understand the full scenario that just touched the Judicial Conference (the administrative body of judges that oversees the operations of the Judicial Branch), which he convenes and chairs.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/IUwdpoZe3e — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 7, 2025

The saga begins with the much-reported battle over illegal deportations that played out in federal court, in the courtroom of Chief Judge Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, a respected veteran of decades on the bench. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 7, 2025

Why is @SenWhitehouse interfering with a pending judicial misconduct proceeding against Judge Boasberg? Is he trying to use his political leverage to force the Chief Justice to recuse? https://t.co/BeeefCWJQP — Rob Luther (@RobLutherLawyer) August 7, 2025

Of course he is. He is always trying to throw his weight around.

Senator Whitehouse did not listen to the Chief Justice in the latter's request to trust the Normal Appellate Process. The Senator complains about a DC Circuit stay, and raises a conspiracy theory accusing the panel of trying to confirm Judge Bove? Very strange! https://t.co/72VwhNtthg — Eric W. (@EWess92) August 7, 2025

Whitehouse is always making up conspiracy theories and trying to link Republicans to wild schemes. He protests too much.

This man had done more to discredit our judiciary than any other elected official. https://t.co/nv1c2knybP — David J Place (@DavidPlace01) August 7, 2025

CJ Roberts admonished Whitehouse when he requested an improper ex-parte meeting a few years ago. Now the Senator appears to be trying to influence an investigation into a judge. Cc: @julie_kelly2 https://t.co/bVP2mOcuM9 — The New Majority (@NixonandIke) August 7, 2025

He absolutely is trying to influence peddle.

Maybe it’s time for Trump to pack the court with another 8-9 judges the way the democrats so proudly proclaimed they should do. https://t.co/SJEgtRotMx — Jeff Pollock (@freddyandfrieda) August 7, 2025

It's the only way to fight back against crooks like Whitehouse.

I'm sure lecturing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will have the intended effect.



But at least he's not actively threatening Justices like Chuck Shumer did https://t.co/bTAZNDo3EJ — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) August 7, 2025

Why isn't the leader of the Senate censuring him? https://t.co/GTc1WaIDZH — Steve (@SVH2) August 7, 2025

Republicans never play hard ball.

Senator Whitehouse proves my point with his "appear solidly grounded in fact, . . . " line. Trump Administration had yet to do anything that even plausibly could in violation of a court order. Boasberg's colleagues held an anti-Trump bias. 1/ https://t.co/VKYdoYUAK1 pic.twitter.com/ZtFT3siCGQ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 7, 2025

2/ Also, I'm sure @senwhitehouse didn't say anything to try to disparage Trump before the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/dBEAEzffQU — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 7, 2025

Wink/Wink.

