Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope

This is really hilarious. The Left have made it very clear they believe the best women are men who pretend they are women. They want men who pretend to be girls to take over women's sports and infiltrate the intimate spaces of females. Now, apparently they believe the best math minds are ALSO men pretending to be girls. This is so embarrassing.

The media celebrated a 17-year old female mathematical prodigy while actively suppressing the fact in the initial report that the girl is actually a boy. It's not hard to do the intersectional math and figure out why the story wasn't framed as a triumph of "transgender… — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

So, apparently they believe girls ACTUALLY can't do math unless they are boys pretending to be girls. We are living in the upside down.

1.) We want there to be an inspiring female math prodigy

2.) We have one! But he's a boy.

3.) But trans girls are girls, right? No?

4.) No they aren't.

5.) OK, just leave it out. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

Would love to talk to someone who can confirm this claim and provide more details about what happened here. https://t.co/hCGDH5LrUv — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

This is a crazy claim. Yang can't confirm it, but WHOA, if true.

Do trans folx want to be recognized as trans or do they want to disappear into their new identification? This is an old tension within the category that was long ago resolved in the 2000's in favor of hulking men with beards being able to use the ladies room if they say they are… — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

Curious if others have observed the same thing https://t.co/Q7txROPkHh — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

The Left believes the best kind of women are men dressed up as women. How bizarre.

Hilarious but also not funny at all https://t.co/wu5hHZCbKW — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

What a farce.

I referred to the original article but apparently there were at least three that left out the key detail of the "female" mathematical prodigy's actual sex: https://t.co/hOqzzXxvoj — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 6, 2025

The Media is a huge farce these days.

The situation is very simple: When you say "girl doing math", everyone will be "awwww, that's so cute". If you say "cross-dressing boy", everyone will think "omg, pervert".



The "I'm just autistic and fragile" narrative didn't stick. This is why now the norm is hiding. — Greg (@GregNotSure) August 6, 2025

Just read the Scientific American article. They mention he's only at the end of the biography section, below being born in the Bahamas and moving to America at age 16. Speaking of which, this is a person born to immense privilege. — Chris (@chriswithans) August 6, 2025

Most of these people are and they have been extremely coddled by their parents.

Exhibit A.

Ofc I agree with your point. & I’ll expand on it.



It’s AGP, not a social contagion, that’s motivating these disproportionately intelligent boys & young men to transition. If we don’t acknowledge what is happening, we can’t figure out why it’s happening. — Aaron Terrell (@elegationvain) August 6, 2025

The issue has to be acknowledged before it can be fixed.

