Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

This is really hilarious. The Left have made it very clear they believe the best women are men who pretend they are women. They want men who pretend to be girls to take over women's sports and infiltrate the intimate spaces of females. Now, apparently they believe the best math minds are ALSO men pretending to be girls. This is so embarrassing. 

So, apparently they believe girls ACTUALLY can't do math unless they are boys pretending to be girls. We are living in the upside down.

This is a crazy claim. Yang can't confirm it, but WHOA, if true.

The Left believes the best kind of women are men dressed up as women. How bizarre.

What a farce.

The Media is a huge farce these days. 

Most of these people are and they have been extremely coddled by their parents. 

Exhibit A.

The issue has to be acknowledged before it can be fixed. 

