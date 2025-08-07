VIP
Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Deception

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump wants institutions of higher learning to prove they are no longer using affirmative action to make admittance decisions. He also does not want lip service. He wants to see the receipts.

It's clear the Trump administration is done with DEI and is no longer accepting excuses. 

The Trump administration has learned they can't take these leader's word for it. They lie and try to hide the truth. This is the only way. 

justmindy
Many of them.

This is also important. It's become clear activist professors are causing a great deal of the issues on campus. 

It will be interesting to see.

Those should also be eliminated. 

It's gotten worse. 

Precisely! If there is nothing to hide, this shouldn't be a problem at all. 

Exactly! No more using tax dollars to discriminate against some students. 

