Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Deception

President Trump wants institutions of higher learning to prove they are no longer using affirmative action to make admittance decisions. He also does not want lip service. He wants to see the receipts.

Advertisement

SCOOP: Trump is expected to sign a Presidential Memorandum on Thursday, ordering higher education institutions to hand over their admissions data in order to prove they are not engaging in affirmative action, a senior White House official told @DailyCaller.



A fact sheet,… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) August 7, 2025

Big changes to higher ed keep coming under @POTUS.



Universities must now report admissions data by race. Americans deserve to know if schools are admitting students based on skin color.



Under the Trump Admin, merit & excellence will define higher ed again.… — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) August 7, 2025

It's clear the Trump administration is done with DEI and is no longer accepting excuses.

It used to take lawsuits that went to discovery to get this information



Not any longer. Thank you! — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) August 7, 2025

The Trump administration has learned they can't take these leader's word for it. They lie and try to hide the truth. This is the only way.

Keep it coming, Madame Secretary. Keep it coming. POTUS! — One Man Mutiny Shooting Spitballs at the Moon (@putneyjk) August 7, 2025

LOL - how many schools are going to be jealous of @Hillsdale now? This is what happens when you take Federal money 🤣😂 — Brad 🇺🇸 (@BradHubert) August 7, 2025

Many of them.

Should check their faculty and staff hiring as well — Colin Kelly (@Mark__1217) August 7, 2025

This is also important. It's become clear activist professors are causing a great deal of the issues on campus.

I just want to know why any of them were getting federal money to start with. Especially the "private" colleges. — Preacher JD (@bravespreacher) August 7, 2025

It will be interesting to see.

They should look into hiring practices as well as the DEI training modules used that were required by all employees. — Heather Hufford ✝️❤️🔥🐘🚔🇺🇸 (@HeatherHufford5) August 7, 2025

Those should also be eliminated.

I suspect some of these institutions will falsify the admissions data. Deceit is foundational to this movement. — Warren Newcorn (@WNewcorn) August 7, 2025

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Waaay back 😳 when I went to college, I didn't realize how much we were being indoctrinated! I just knew I didn't like it, & I DEFINITELY didn't follow the crowd! I am thankful our President is not playing! Or in old school terms: "He's not taking tea for the fever!" 😅 — Michelle Private (@MichellePr2732) August 7, 2025

It's gotten worse.

There will be a quiet, desperate scramble to cook the books. — Punished SKK (@PunishedSkk) August 7, 2025

Advertisement

good. it’s called oversight.

if they are following the law then there shouldn’t be any issue. — kb (@kj2158) August 7, 2025

Precisely! If there is nothing to hide, this shouldn't be a problem at all.

Good. If you receive millions in federal funds, you should behave yourselves. Universities have not. https://t.co/DKgQWqAxlv — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) August 7, 2025

Good. If you receive millions in federal funds, you should behave yourselves. Universities have not. https://t.co/DKgQWqAxlv — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) August 7, 2025

Exactly! No more using tax dollars to discriminate against some students.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.