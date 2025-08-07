Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement New...
Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on...
Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
'And the Truth Shall Set You Free.' Gina Carano, Disney Reach Settlement In...
SNAPPED: Milwaukee DoorDash Driver Has Car Vandalized Over Order Error
VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
Trump and Stephen Moore Explain Why the Labor Stats Chief Was Fired (and...
Maxim’s 2007 ‘Unsexiest Women’ List Resurfaces, Sparks Outrage Over Cruel Rankings
Heinz and Smoothie King’s Ketchup Smoothie Ignites Backlash: ‘End Times’ Drink Disaster
WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More...
Hillary Clinton AGAIN Shows Why She Turns Replies Off (With a Lie About...
'Clean Up, Aisle Obama'! 2016 NPR Interview Shows Just How SHADY Obama Really...
You've GOT to Be Sucking Kidding! NYP Reports Many Adults Are Using Pacifiers...

McDonald's Breakfast Price Spike: Biden-Era Inflation Sting Still Bites

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Prices are up all over and apparently inflation has hit the McDonalds breakfast menu. 

Advertisement

Replies indicate prices vary somewhat over the United States, consumers can get great deals on brekky if they use the app, and skipping the drink and hash browns can make your dollar go further. 

They have to pay for all those semis to deliver frozen product. 

Recommended

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
justmindy
Advertisement

Apparently, McDonalds is launching 'adult' Happy Meals. They should do a throwback to when Trump was President the first time and things were much cheaper. Back before Biden destroyed the economy. 

Joe Biden and his administration did so much damage. 

As annoying as using an app for everything might be, it's the best way to save money. 

Advertisement

Life still doesn't feel normal after COVID. 

Electing Biden continues to haunt America. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ECONOMY INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
justmindy
Trump and Stephen Moore Explain Why the Labor Stats Chief Was Fired (and the Biden Years Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement News
Amy Curtis
'And the Truth Shall Set You Free.' Gina Carano, Disney Reach Settlement In Wrongful Termination Suit
Amy Curtis
PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President
Sam J.
Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on NYC Charter Schools
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury justmindy
Advertisement