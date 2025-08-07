McDonald's Breakfast Price Spike: Biden-Era Inflation Sting Still Bites

Prices are up all over and apparently inflation has hit the McDonalds breakfast menu.

I had this experience with fast food recently. I go maybe a few times a year so in my head McDonalds breakfast should be 5 dollars



Roll up to pay and they say 16 or 17. Its shocking https://t.co/Oz90zEoUuw — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 7, 2025

Dude...go touch some grass. Most McD breakfast meals are around $5. https://t.co/cWBBAp3R6m — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 7, 2025

The most expensive item currently on the menu is a steak egg and cheese bagel for $11.29. And it’s a combo. https://t.co/jRWuVp7VDU pic.twitter.com/nD0LL2z9dG — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) August 7, 2025

Replies indicate prices vary somewhat over the United States, consumers can get great deals on brekky if they use the app, and skipping the drink and hash browns can make your dollar go further.

The biggest driver of food costs is transportation, it’s more than even the labor.



So pushing to locally source food would actually save consumers more money in the long run. https://t.co/1COXCmrcKY — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 7, 2025

They have to pay for all those semis to deliver frozen product.

Trump would be 5 points higher in approval today if after the election, he used some of his political capital to browbeat the CEO of McDonalds to make the cost of *something* on their menu what it was in 2019, the same playbook he's using with tariffs. https://t.co/RvazjEJbRV — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) August 7, 2025

Apparently, McDonalds is launching 'adult' Happy Meals. They should do a throwback to when Trump was President the first time and things were much cheaper. Back before Biden destroyed the economy.

Inflation since 2020 is much higher than what is being reported. https://t.co/F2PrKhgvVK — Snarky Media (@snarkymediafile) August 7, 2025

Joe Biden and his administration did so much damage.

This is a marketing lesson for you. McDonalds wants people to use their app for contactless ordering and so they can track your purchases and build brand loyalty. As an incentive, they give really deep discounts to those who use the app. In effect, they have two separate price… https://t.co/IB59pcHalG — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) August 7, 2025

As annoying as using an app for everything might be, it's the best way to save money.

There's no doubt that inflation has made fast-food prices suck, but this is their way to make the best of the problem. — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) August 7, 2025

And it’s not just the prices. Everything feels broken and everyone seems either angry or defeated. Everything feels very Soviet.



Wife and I went to CVS and ever since the Rite Aid closed there have been long lines and overworked employees.



Went to the grocery store next and… — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) August 7, 2025

Life still doesn't feel normal after COVID.

That's Bidenflation. Before Biden Hardee's advertised their $6 burger. It was only a couple of bucks bur supposedly as good as one you'd pay $6 for in a sit down restaurant. Now that sit down restaurant charges $20 and idk what Hardee's charges but it's probably more than $6. — dianna morgan (@diannamorg78815) August 7, 2025

Electing Biden continues to haunt America.

